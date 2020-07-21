Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Michael H. Schlotthauer, 31, of Lancaster, was charged after he was observed under the influence of alcohol and knocking on residential doors, disturbing residents on Wednesday, police said.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Matthew R. Murphy, 24, of Lancaster, was charged after his dog, which was running without a leash and was not vaccinated against rabies, attacked someone on July 8, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Robert E. Warfel, 64, of Harrisburg, was charged following a traffic stop for erratic driving on Friday, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Robert A. Brien, 78, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and harassment following a domestic dispute at his residence on Saturday, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Jean Marie Pallas, 50, of Lancaster, was charged following a domestic dispute at her residence on Friday.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Eriko Keionta Kyles, 34, of Fairburn, Georgia, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief after she smashed the windows of three parked unattended vehicles and stole $2,770 worth of items on Nov. 3, 2019.

