Columbia Borough police

FRAUD

COLUMBIA: Matthew Oliver Travitz, 35, of Columbia, was charged with access device fraud after using a credit card that had been lost in the first block of North Third Street around 5:25 p.m. on March 25 to make multiple purchases, police said.

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: A cinderblock was thrown onto the hood of a 1998 Toyota Tacoma parked in an alley near the 800 block of Locust Street sometime between April 23 and April 24, police said. The cinderblock caused three large dents to the hood of the vehicle, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Barry Jay Decker Jr., 36, of Lancaster, was charged with burglary, endangering the welfare of children, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, simple assault and criminal mischief after forcing his way inside an apartment in the first block of Colonial Crest Drive while armed with a gun and then assaulting a female resident inside sometime on April 16, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Stephen Stone, 53, of Landisville, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic offense after crashing his motorcycle into the rear bumper of a vehicle he was following and three parked vehicles in the first block of West Main Street sometime March 2, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Andre Isiah Hester, 32, of Columbia, was charged with terroristic threats, harassment and two counts of criminal mischief after shattering the sliding door to a residence in the 100 block of Cooper Avenue with a rock and then scratching a word into a vehicle there sometime April 23, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Corey Koons, 41, of Lititz, was charged with retail theft after stealing a six-pack and 12-pack of beer from a Sheetz store at 3101 Columbia Avenue sometime on April 14, police said. Koons was found a short time later in the 500 block of Centerville Road with the beer in his backpack, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unlocked 2018 Subaru Crosstrek valued at $23,000 was stolen from the first block of Welsh Drive sometime between 6:30 p.m. on April 19 and 8:48 a.m. on April 20, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unlocked 2015 Nissan Rogue valued at $13,000 was stolen from the 100 block of Colonial Crest Drive sometime between 8:30 p.m. on April 19 and 6:27 a.m. on April 20, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A Glock handgun, cash and a bottle of cologne valued at a combined $660 were stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Richardson Drive sometime between 10:59 a.m. on April 21 and 12:56 a.m. on April 22, police said. The unidentified thief used a tool to pry open the locked driver’s side door and enter the vehicle, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A wallet containing $200 was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the first block of Ann Avenue sometime between 6 p.m. on April 21 and 7 a.m. on April 22, police said. Two additional vehicles on the block were entered and rummaged through during the same time frame, though nothing was taken, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Two unidentified men in dark clothing stolen an unlocked 2013 Toyota Avalon and an unlocked 2016 Kia Sorrento in the 1000 block of Nissley Road at 3:08 a.m. on April 22, police said. The Avalon was later found in the first block of Ruby Street in Lancaster city around 8:30 a.m. the same day, police said.

VANDALISM

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Paint was splattered outside a property in the 1400 block of Banner Drive sometime between 8 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on April 15, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

FRAUD

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unidentified woman attempted to use five fraudulent $20 bills at a Goodwill store at 2353 Lincoln Highway East around 1:30 p.m. on April 20, police said.

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: A woman and man were seen on surveillance footage taking a wallet that was mistakenly left at a Target store at 2385 Covered Bridge Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, police said.

Lancaster city police

CRASH

LANCASTER: A School District of Lancaster delivery-style truck crashed into a parked and unoccupied school bus in the 600 block of East Walnut Street shortly after 8 a.m. on April 28, police said. The crash caused the bus to be pushed forward into a second unoccupied school bus parked in front of it, police said. The delivery truck driver was hospitalized with unknown injured, police said.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

LANCASTER: A 2020 Ford Explorer reported stolen out of Manheim Township and a 2013 Toyota Avalon reported stolen out of East Hempfield Township were recovered in the first block of Ruby Street with what appeared to be fresh damage to both vehicles at 8:02 a.m. on April 22, police said.

SHOTS FIRED

LANCASTER: A man wearing dark clothing and a mask was seen firing shots from a large gun in the backyard of a residence in the 500 block of East King Street at 8:48 p.m. on April 26, police said. Officers discovered shell casings in the area, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: A firearm was stolen from a purse in a bedroom in the first block of West Farnum Street sometime between 11 a.m. on April 20 and 8 p.m. on April 21, police said.

LANCASTER: A license plate was stolen from a motorcycle in the first block of South Franklin Street sometime before 5:53 p.m. on April 22, police said. The owner was unsure if the plate fell off or was stolen, police said.

LANCASTER: A credit card that was accidentally left at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at 925 Plaza Boulevard was stolen at 5:39 p.m. on April 25, police said. The card was later used the morning of April 26, police said.

WEAPONS VIOLATION

LANCASTER: A 14-year-old boy was found with a knife at McCaskey East High School at 1051 Lehigh Avenue and refused to turn it over at 10:15 a.m. on April 25, police said. The boy eventually gave a school resource officer the knife after being told it was a violation of school district policy and his parents were notified, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: A tractor-trailer struck a parked vehicle in the 100 block of East Main Street at 11:53 a.m. on April 28, police said. Two occupants inside the struck vehicle were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the vehicle itself was towed from the scene, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LITITZ: The hood ornament of a 2006 Jaguar parked in the 600 block of West Sixth Street was intentionally damaged sometime during the night of April 17-18, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Joshua Terrell Stewart, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness after pushing and spitting on officers while being arrested in the 200 block of Waterford Court at 3:52 a.m. on April 28, police said. Officers had found Stewart drunk in the area and he refused a ride home and attempted to walk away, police said.

STRANGULATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Shahi Nafese Presley, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of strangulation after punching and kicking a woman, then throwing an unknown object at her head, during an argument in the 1000 block of Lititz Avenue around 10:25 p.m. on May 1, police said. Presley then covered the woman’s nose and mouth with his hand after she fell to the ground dizzy and disoriented, police said.

Manor Township police

THEFT

MANOR TWP.: Unlocked vehicles near Millstone Drive and Perry Lane were entered and valuables were stolen sometime during the night of April 27-28, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

NEW HOLLAND: Douglas Eugene Martin, 51, of Leola, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic offense after being pulled over for driving on a sidewalk in the 500 block of West Main Street at 11:57 p.m. on April 15, police said. Martin, who had a BAC of 0.165% at the time, was also seen crossing over the center lines in the road, police said.

EARL TWP.: Travis Dale Stauffer, 29, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after nearly striking a bicyclist near North Railroad Avenue and Gristmill Road around 1:35 p.m. on April 27, police said. Stauffer, who refused a blood alcohol test but failed a breath test, was also seen by a witness “driving all over the roadway,” police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Miscellaneous items of unknown value were stolen from a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Sandstone Court sometime before around 11:30 a.m. on May 1, police said. A nearby vehicle in the area was also stolen and later involved in a police pursuit before being recovered in another jurisdiction, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

TRESPASS

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Shiraz Hana Haas, 51, address unknown, was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest after trespassing on a property in the 100 block of Fuhrman Road around 9:40 p.m. on April 17, police said.