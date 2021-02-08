Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Two men entered a Turkey Hill in the 300 block of Chestnut Street just after 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 9 and took tobacco products, chips and other items before fleeing on foot, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Andrew B. Lindke, 47, of Lititz, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic offense after he was pulled over for speeding near Wabash Road and South Line Road at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, police said. Lindke had a BAC of .12% and had cocaine and benxoylecgonine in his system, police said.

STEVENS: Stanley S. Carvell, 56, of Reamstown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two traffic summaries after police stopped him at 3:41 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the intersection of North Reading Road and West Church Street, police said. An officer pulled him over because Carvell was “operating a motorized pedalcycle in a dangerous manner,” police said. Carvell had a blood alcohol content of .17%, police said

THEFT

DENVER: Kolby E. Pickel, 21, of Denver, was charged with theft and one other charge after taking $950 in cash from a Turkey Hill in the 300 block of Main Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, police said. Pickel was seen on surveillance footage grabbing cash from behind the counter while the clerk was distracted and taking a carton of cigarettes valued at $98.26, police said.

Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA TWP.: Cody Matthew Carson, 28, of York, was charged with theft after taking more than $1,600 worth of jewelry from a roommate and pawning it at a City Line Jeweler’s between Nov. 18, 2019 and Dec. 9, 2019, police said. The jeweler no longer had the items that Carson had pawned, police said.

EPHRATA: Paul A. Clark, 47, of Columbia, was charged with two separate counts of retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct for taking merchandise without paying from two different stores about seven hours apart on Jan. 22, police said. Clark walked out of a Walmart at 890 East Main Street just before 12:30 p.m. without paying for $36.59 worth of merchandise, police said. Clark then attempted to switch the tags on merchandise to purchase $14.97 worth of goods at a lower price just before 7:30 p.m. at Fashion Cents Consignment at 240 North Reading Road, police said. Clark, who was in possession of fentanyl when he was arrested, also approached a juvenile employee at Fashion Cents Consignment and offered to sell her marijuana, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

WASHINGTON BORO: Ryan W. Copenhaver, 48, no fixed address, was charged with aggravated assault and harassment after assaulting a woman in the 300 block of Charlestown Road on Feb. 3, police said. The woman sustained serious injuries to her head and face and had “significant damage” to one of her eyes, police said. Copenhaver remains wanted and is believed to have fled to another state, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Devyn Terrero, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of harassment after throwing a woman onto the ground and striking her in the face in the 2600 block of Valley Drive just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 28, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

ASSAULT

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Gerald Breneman Hawn, 66, was charged with aggravated assault and five other charges after hitting a car near Route 743 and Coffee Goss Road on Jan. 28 and then fleeing the area, police said. Hawn was being passed by the other vehicle when he swerved and struck the car, police said.

MARIETTA: Randall Marcus Angle, 52, was charged with aggravated assault after attempting to stab a man with a kitchen knife in the first block of West Walnut Street just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 2, police said. The man sustained injuries to his hand, police said.