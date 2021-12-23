Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A package containing a t-rex arms pistol holder, valued at $147, was stolen from the porch of a residence in the 400 block of Chestnut Street around 1 p.m. on Dec. 20, police said.

COLUMBIA: A license plate was stolen from a 2004 Ford Freestar parked in the 600 block of Cherry Street sometime before 11:28 a.m. on Dec. 24, police said.

TRESPASS

COLUMBIA: Joseph John Brenner, 77, of Columbia, was charged with defiant trespass and harassment after grabbing a man by the neck, causing him to fall down, during a dispute regarding property lines in the 400 block of Linden Street at 4:37 p.m. on Dec. 15, police said.

Ephrata police

VANDALISM

EPHRATA: Graffiti was found on a retention wall near West Pine and North Oak streets at 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 20, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Wayne Gordon Eller, 54, of Manheim, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated harassment by prisoner after kicking an officer and spitting in their face in the sally port area of Lancaster County Prison at 625 East King Street at 1:46 a.m. on Dec. 17, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Stephen M. Murray, 58, of Wrightsville, was charged with driving under the influence after driving his vehicle over the curbing on the side of a Long John Silver’s drive-through at 1403 Manheim Pike, getting the vehicle stuck, at 3:26 p.m. on Dec. 18, police said. Murray had a BAC of 0.156% at the time, police said.

FORGERY

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified fraudster accessed the personal checking account of a resident in the 1000 block of Olde Hickory Road and used it to make $3,874 in fraudulent bank deposits between Nov. 16, 2020 and Oct. 13, 2021, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Makayla L. Gingerich, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after punching another person and biting them on the arm during a domestic dispute inside a vehicle on New Danville Pike at 9 p.m. on Dec. 18, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Josselie Medina, 36, of East Petersburg, was charged with retail theft after she was seen stealing $266.86 worth of merchandise from a Target store at 1589 Fruitville Pike at 9:18 a.m. on Oct. 2, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Derrick Anthony Bleach, 39, and Legious Robert Minder, 19, both of Allentown, were each charged with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft after they worked together to steal $3,501.37 worth of merchandise from a Giant Food Store at 1605 Lititz Pike at 9:31 p.m. on Nov. 27, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A 2020 GM Denali valued at $24,000 was stolen from a residential driveway in the 1000 block of Whitemarsh Drive at 11:41 a.m. on Dec. 18, police said. The vehicle was later recovered in Lancaster city, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified thief entered a vehicle parked at Penn Cinema at 541 Airport Road and stole numerous Christmas presents valued at $270.93 sometime between Dec. 18 and 19, police said.

WEAPONS VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Jahrell A. Dixon, 28, of York, was charged with prohibited offensive weapons, two drug offenses and a summary traffic violation after he was found with a set of metal knuckles, 1.116 pounds of marijuana, $8,350.52 in cash and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Route 222 North near mile marker 33.8 at 11:10 p.m. on Dec. 6, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

PENN TWP.: Nar Kaw Htoo, 26, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 400 block of Fruitville Pike sometime Dec. 19, police said. Htoo had a BAC of 0.158% at the time, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

WARWICK TWP.: Terrence Jay Ford, 22, of Benson, North Carolina, was charged with a felony firearms violation after approaching officers during a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn and Express at 101 Crosswinds Drive sometime Dec. 21, police said. Officers noticed a pistol sticking out of Ford’s jacket, police said. Ford does not have a license to carry a firearm, police said.