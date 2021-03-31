Christiana Borough police

DUI

CHRISTIANA: Lauren Dian Chamberlain, 30, of Paradise, was charged with driving under the influence and two other traffic violations after crashing her vehicle at North Bridge Street and Sadsbury Avenue at around 11 p.m. on March 17, police said. Chamberlain failed a field sobriety test and refused a preliminary breath test, police said.

Lititz Borough police

HIT AND RUN CRASH

LITITZ: An occupied vehicle was side-swiped by an unidentified SUV as it was attempting to park in the 300 block of East Main Street at around 5 p.m. on March 29, police said. No one was injured in the crash, though the parking vehicle was damaged and the SUV fled the area before officers could arrive, police said.

SCAM ATTEMPT

LITITZ: A resident in the 600 block of South Spruce Street received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration at around 12:21 p.m. on March 24, police said. The resident provided the caller with their Social Security number before realizing the call was a scam when the caller began asking for money on gift cards, police said.

THEFT

LITITZ: An unknown thief opened a package that was on the front porch of a residence in the first block of West Marion Street and took a video game that was inside sometime around 12:30 p.m. on March 27, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief picked up a woman’s wallet and walked away as she was trying on shoes inside a Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike at 4:32 p.m. on March 27, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Jayson Matthew Rossi, 22, of Lancater, was charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment after he was found attempting to break into a residence in the 100 block of Harvard Avenue at 4:16 p.m. on March 25, police said. A woman told authorities that Rossi had struck her in the face as she was driving him to a medical appointment, police said. The woman was later treated for a concussion, police said.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Alissa M. Murillo, 24, of Conestoga, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a traffic violation after striking a telephone pole in the 800 block of Letort Road at 6:14 a.m. on March 6 while driving with a BAC of 0.133%, police said. Murillo’s vehicle overturned in the crash, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: Steven Lee Lausch, 53, of Leola, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic offense after he was pulled over for driving a truck in the 800 block of West Main Street without working taillights, police said. Lausch, who had a BAC of 0.210%, was seen crossing over the road’s yellow and white lines multiple times before he was pulled over, police said.

THEFT

EARL TWP.: Brian Scott Powell, 43, of Gordonville, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after stealing more than $1,100 in aquarium supplies from Intrepid International at 116 King Court, where he is employed, on March 23, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Nora Ashbey Koons, 33, of West Chester, was charged with retail theft on March 30 after she was seen taking more than $400 worth of items over the course of several months from a Giant Food Store at 1008 Lititz Pike where she was employed, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

MARIETTA: Gary Lee Carmen, 49, whose address was not provided by authorities, was charged with driving under the influence and three other charges after he was pulled over for driving a go-kart in the 100 block of East Hazel Avenue at around 11:36 p.m. on March 20, police said. Carmen was found to be under the influence of alcohol, police said.