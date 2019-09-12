Columbia police

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Robert Gonzalez Jr., 24, of Columbia, was charged with assault after an incident in the 400 block of Walnut Street about 2 a.m. Aug. 27, police said.

DUI

COLUMBIA: Peter George Grab, 40, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped him about 2:45 a.m. July 6 near Cherry Street and Lancaster Avenue, police said.

East Cocalico police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Heather A. Moyer, 30, of Reinholds, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of a crime after stabbed a person in the stomach at a home in the first block of Black Horse Road, Aug. 26, shortly before 2:40 a.m., police said.The stabbing victim was taken to Reading hospital, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: David B. Whitford, 60, of Reading, was charged with driving under the influence after police found him unresponsive in his vehicle at Reinholds Road and Hickory Lane on Aug. 24, at 1:33 p.m., police said. Whitford's blood alcohol content was 0.31%, police said.

Manheim Township police

DOG LAW VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Tanya L. Fosgate, 42, of the 2400 block of Oregon Pike, was charged with violating the dog law after she let her dogs run at large and frighten others in her neighborhood on Aug. 30, police said. She'd been warned for the same offense, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Joseph Carl Murphy, 46, of York, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations after he caused a crash July 30 at Columbia and North President avenues, police said. Murphy's blood alcohol content was 0.245% and he had a glass smoking pipe in his vehicle, police said.

DRUG POSSESSION

MANHEIM TWP.: Stacy L. Dunkleberger, 46, of Mountville, was charged with possessing synthetic marijuana and paraphernalia, driving under suspension, driving without inspection and driving without insurance after a traffic stop for expired registration June 28 in the 1500 block of Lititz Pike, police said.

DUI HIT AND RUN

LANCASTER TWP.: Michael Stewart Shank, 64, was charged with recklessly endangerment, driving under the influence and two counts of hit and run after he hit two parked cars Sept. 5 in the 300 block of Atkins Avenue at 3:10 p.m., police said. One car owner told police he had to jump out of Shank's way, police said. Shank's blood alcohol content was 0.228%, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Douglas Wayne Schultz, 50, of Millersville, was charged with driving under the influence after he failed a field sobriety test Sept.1, at 12:02 a.m., police said. Schultz was stopped after he drove through the Manor Township police station parking lot and was driving erratically when he left the parking lot, police said.

DRUG POSSESSION

MANOR TWP.: Daniel J. D'Ambrosio, 33, of Washington Boro, was charged with drug possession after police found a baggie of methamphetamine July 21 when officers were called for a man running around screaming for help at 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Ironstone Ridge Road, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Rose M. Dow, 65, of the 1600 block of Manor Boulevard, was charged with harassment after hitting a 37-year-old man in the head with her purse during an argument July 26, police said.

Millersville police

FLEEING POLICE, DUI

MILLERSVILLE: Akili Cedrone Whyld-Thomas, 21, of Macungie, was charged with fleeing police, driving under the influence and possessing marijuana after police attempted to pull him over for careless driving, police said. He sped away and tried to flee on foot before police caught him, police said.