Manheim Township police

RETAIL THEFT

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: Inez M. Francis, 21, and Selena A. Francis, 23, both of Paterson, New Jersey, were charged after being observed stealing merchandise worth $519.91 from Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike on June 17, police said.

MANHEIM Township: Jennifer Lynn Meyer, 40, of Lebanon, was charged after being observed stealing merchandise worth $145.93 from Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike on June 14, police said.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: Patricia A. Keefer, 60, of Palmyra, was charged after being seen stealing items worth more than $600 from Giant at 1605 Lititz Pike on June 8, police said.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: Thomas Anthony Morales, 20, of Lancaster, was arrested and charged after being observed stealing Apple Air Pods valued at $139.99 from Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike on several occasions between Dec. 31, 2019, and June 13, while an employee of the store, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: Someone pretending to be a manager of Tropical Smoothie Café at 235 Bloomfield Drive called on June 16 and convinced an employee to take more than $500 from the register, purchase a gift card and provide the card information, police said.

DEFIANT TRESPASSING

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: Daniel P. Collins, 31, of Lancaster, was charged June 14 after he refused to leave a property in the 500 block of Randolph Drive after being ordered by the homeowner, police said.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: A wallet and contents worth more than $1,000 were stolen from the 2800 block of Lititz Pike on June 12 after the owner accidentally left it on a bench, police said.

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP: Work tools worth $1,800 were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Wabank Road overnight June 11 to 12, police said.

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP: A bike worth $100 was stolen from a yard in the 1000 block of East Orange Street June 11 to 12, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: Graffiti was spray-painted on the bridge abutment of Route 30 West at Route 283 on June 15 to 16, causing $500 in damages, police said.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: On June 14 someone threw two fireworks that set fire to a small bush on East Liberty Street, causing a loss of $200, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP: Joshua Dennison, 28, of Lancaster, was cited after he grabbed a person's arm and wrist and twisted them during a domestic dispute June 12 in Manor Shopping Center at 1234 Millersville Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: Jerryl Lamar Jackson, 31, of Lancaster, was cited after he superficially wounded someone with a small pocket knife June 12 in the 2300 block of Coventry Road, police said.

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP: Edwin Soto, 60, of Lancaster, was cited after he grabbed someone in a headlock during a domestic dispute June 11 in the 1600 block of Judie Lane, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP: Juan Carlos Garcia-Castro, 39, of Reading, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and simple assault after a June 13 domestic dispute in a moving vehicle, police said. Police said he put a folding knife into the victim's ribcage and said he would kill her and drove around while continuing to hit her until she escaped.

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP: Jose Edgardo Ruiz-Serrano, 53, of Lancaster, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness following a domestic dispute at his home in the 1600 block of Judie Lane on June 11, police said. He scratched the victim in the face and said if she called for police he was going to kill her, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: Carlos Emilio Viera, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI and possessing oxycodone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia June 3 after being seen unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle in Turkey Hill parking lot at 806 New Holland Avenue, police said, noting that they found the substances in his vehicle and he refused chemical testing.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: Rafael A. Rodriguez, 19, of Ephrata, was charged after a May 25 stop on Juliette Avenue at Marshall Avenue for a stop-sign infraction, during which he admitted smoking marijuana before the stop and after which chemical testing showed THC in his blood, police said.

For more Lancaster County police news: