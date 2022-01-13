Columbia Borough police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Anthony B. Houghton, 35, of Columbia, was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats and simple assault after an incident in the 400 block of Locust Street at 1:53 p.m. on Dec. 30, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 16-year-old boy, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault following an unspecified incident at Hempfield High School at 200 Stanley Avenue on Dec. 16, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Joel D. Vazquez-Frias, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, two counts of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after a disturbance at the Red Carpet Inn at 2101 Columbia Avenue at 4:42 a.m. on Dec. 23, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: The passenger side window of a vehicle was damaged by an unidentified vandal, causing $200 worth of repairs, in the parking lot of a UPS store at 1155 Enterprise Road sometime between 6 p.m. on Dec. 27 and 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 28, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Joshue David McNamee, 30, of Mount Joy, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after crashing in the 400 block of South Chiques Road on Nov. 18, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Faith Lee Schumacher, 22, of Gap, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and drug violation after crashing at South Colebrook and Landisville roads at 9:32 p.m. on Dec. 20, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 15-year-old boy, of Willow Street, and an 18-year-old boy, of Bainbridge, both of whom are students, were each charged with harassment after an altercation at River Rock Academy at 2125 Ambassador Circle on Dec. 16, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Catherine Gray, 49, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment following a domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of Marietta Avenue at 4:37 p.m. on Dec. 29, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jared Adam Kieffer, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment following a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Bryan Drive at 5:58 p.m. on Dec. 31, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A purse with $200 was stolen from a shopping cart at a Giant Food Store at 550 Centerville Road sometime between 9:20 a.m. and 10:05 a.m. on Dec. 22, police said. An American Express card inside the purse was later used to make $2,060 in CashApp withdrawals, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Two metal “private drive” signs valued at a combined $240 were stolen from the 2400 block of Chestnut Ridge Drive sometime between 9 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 20, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified thief broke the windows of two vehicles in the 200 block of Running Pump Road and stole purses from inside them sometime between noon and 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Three unidentified woman were seen on surveillance footage removing items from the shelves in the cosmetics aisle of a CVS store at 2110 Spring Valley Road at 2:31 p.m. on Jan. 6, police said. The woman hid the merchandise in their clothes and then left the store without paying for the items, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Javian Ivan Reyes, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with theft of services after taking his iPhone to be repaired at Batteries Plus at 3023 Columbia Avenue, then leaving the store without paying for the repairs on Dec. 8, police said.

Lancaster city police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

LANCASTER: Imad Eddin Ghajar, 46, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats after threatening to “chop” a woman and man and “spill their blood on the floor” during a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of North Franklin Street around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: Jeremy T. Knott, 40, of Lititz, was charged with accidents involving personal injury while not properly licensed as well as several summary traffic offenses after rear-ending another vehicle at South Broad and Sixth streets, injuring the other driver, at 12:47 p.m. on Dec. 22, police said. Knott then left the scene without providing any information to the other driver, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

PENN TWP.: Landon Matthew Watson, 18, of Lititz, was charged with retail theft and an alcohol violation after stealing merchandise from a Sheetz store at 1205 Lancaster Road at 4:09 a.m. on Jan. 2, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

CRASH

SADSBURY TWP.: A 36-year-old man, of West Grove, lost control of the tractor trailer he was driving in the falling snow and rolled over, causing the tanker to rupture and spill milk, in the 400 block of Quaker Church Road at 3:48 a.m. on Jan. 7, police said. The driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

DUI

SALISBURY TWP.: Robert Keene, 48, of Coatesville, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing a sedan into a tractor trailer at Old Philadelphia Pike at 4:36 p.m. on Dec. 26, seriously injuring himself and another person and resulting in both vehicles being towed, police said. Keene provided a blood sample to investigators, police said.

STRASBURG TWP.: Marie Burton, 34, of Strasburg, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a PennDOT road sign, a residential mailbox and a utility pole the 1300 block Village Road at 2:39 a.m. on Jan. 1, then continuing without stopping, police said. Burton was later arrested at her home after police used parts of her vehicle found at the scene which provided her VIN, police said.

STRASBURG TWP.: Craig G. Hardy, 25, of New Providence, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into an embankment in the 1500 block of Beaver Valley Pike at 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, police said. Hardy’s vehicle briefly became airborne before crashing into several trees and landing in the front yard of a nearby residence, police said. Hardy suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: A 36-year-old man, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and forgery after cursing at and threatening to assault examiners at the Lancaster East Driver’s License Center on Lincoln Highway East following a driving test around noon on June 16, police said. The man then submitted forged documents to PennDOT for a driver’s license update on Oct. 18, police said.

THEFT

BART TWP.: A Stihl chainsaw valued at $590 was stolen from Fisher’s Outdoor Power at 1272 Georgetown Road around 8 a.m. on Jan, 3, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CONOY TWP.: Austin L. Charles, 33, address unknown, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and escape after attempting to enter a home in the 2500 block of River Road, even after the homeowner told him to leave, around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, police said. Charles then fled police on foot, leading officers on a chase through the woods in snowy, wet conditions before he was arrested, police said. An officer was injured during the chase and was transported to a hospital by ambulance, police said.

DUI

CONOY TWP.: Naomi Olivia Rhodes, 27, address unknown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after veering off the road and striking a utility pole in the 2400 block of River Road at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 16, police said. Rhodes was drunk at the time, police said.