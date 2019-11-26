Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Jordan Michael Homsher, 22, of Mount Joy, was charged Nov. 25 with retail theft after stealing $2,800 in lottery tickets, food and about 20 packs of cigarettes in September while an employee at Turkey Hill in the 300 block of Chestnut Street, police said.

Ephrata police

HIT-AND-RUN

EPHRATA: Police are looking for a driver whose vehicle struck a parked car overnight on the first block of East Main Street between Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. A car part retrieved from the scene reveals the hit-and-run vehicle was possibly a 2010-15 Chevrolet Camaro. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ephrata police at 717-733-8611.

Manor Township police

DOG VIOLATION

MANOR TWP.: Timothy Breen, 31, of Lancaster, was charged after his dog was found running loose without a rabies vaccine and license Oct. 26 in the 1700 block of Hemlock Road, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Robert Barr Sr., 47, of Elizabethtown, was charged with harassment by communication after he repeatedly called and texted a township resident between 2 and 6 a.m. Nov. 7, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

PENN TWP.: Sabien Lee Ortiz, 19, of Manheim, was charged with criminal trespassing, witness intimidation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment after he pushed his way into the home of a woman, argued with her and punched a male in the back of the head Nov. 19 in the 4000 block of Cranberry Street, police said.

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Carol Ann Seton, 57, was charged with DUI after her vehicle ran into a sign Oct. 5 on Pebble Creek Road, police said. She refused testing, police said.

State police

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Eugene Barton, 62, of Mount Joy, was charged after a traffic stop Sept. 8, police said.

LANCASTER: Scott Ewell, 34, of Lititz, was charged after a traffic stop near East Walnut Street and Route 23 on Nov. 3, police said.

FORGERY

FULTON TWP.: Daryl Wingo, 35, of Peach Bottom, was charged with forgery and theft on Sept. 1 after forging a check for $150, police said.

Strasburg Borough police

DRUG CHARGES

STRASBURG: Timothy McClernon, 29, of Christiana, was charged with drug possession, drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and speeding after he was stopped in the 200 block of North Decatur Street on Nov. 21, police said.

DUI, CHILD ENDANGERMENT

STRASBURG: Thomas C. Long, 38, of Ronks, was charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license and endangering the welfare of a child after a crash on the 200 block of Miller Street in Strasburg on Nov. 22, police said.

FORGERY

STRASBURG: James Eldon Bowman, 35, was charged with forgery and theft by unlawful taking Nov. 21 following an incident on Historic Drive in Strasburg, police said. Bowman was arrested in Baltimore County, Maryland, following the execution of a search warrant for his arrest.