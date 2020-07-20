Columbia Borough police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

COLUMBIA: Charles Edward Swanigan Jr., 41, of Columbia, was charged with terroristic threats after an incident at 8:28 a.m. July 14 in the 600 block of Fairview Ave., police said.

FLEEING, ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE OFFICER

COLUMBIA: Randall Butt, 43, address unknown, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police after he fled a traffic stop in West Hempfield Township and continued into Columbia Borough at a high rate of speed and hit an occupied police vehicle June 20 around 7:50 a.m., police said. Butt had a suspended license and had several outstanding warrants, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Jack Smith, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop due to “unsafe driving” at 10:02 p.m. June 18 in the first block of East Main Street, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

EAST PETERSBURG: Richard Kyleton, 55, no address provided, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for an inoperative license plate light at 12:25 a.m. June 25 at the intersection of Main Street and Graystone Road, police said. Kyleton had a blood alcohol content of 0.166%, police said.

