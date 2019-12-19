Columbia police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA BOROUGH: Justin Lee Flaharty, 37, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after an incident on Nov. 27, at 9:19 p.m. in the 600 block of Walnut Street, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: Mason A. Kranch, 21, of Lititz, was charged after he smashed all of the windows of a vehicle with a baseball bat, causing $2,199 of damage, about 1 a.m. on Dec. 14 on Petersburg Road, police said.

DUI, HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Amelia Lopez, 61, of Millersville, was charged with DUI, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and harassment after causing a disturbance in the drive-thru while intoxicated at the Burger King on Millersville Pike, and fleeing in a car on Dec. 12. Later that evening, Lopez was released to family. During the release, she began yelling and slapped a relative in the face, said police.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Dieu D. Au, 56, of Lancaster, was charged after he crashed Dec. 3 on Marietta Avenue at Hamilton Road. His blood alcohol content was 0.288%, more than three times the legal limit, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Hans Lachlan Nelson, 26, of Conestoga, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he was stopped for an expired registration Dec. 3 in the 300 block of Perry Avenue, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Michael J. Thomas, 31, of Fleetwood, and Marissa Ann Creasy, 21, of Pequea, were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after both were found unconscious inside of a vehicle Dec. 12 at Burger King, 1298 Millersville Pike, police said. Thomas and Creasy had baggies, hypodermic needles and smoking devices, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Maria Teresa Ramos-Maldonado, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after she stole $346.71 worth of products Dec. 16 from Weis Markets on Millersville Pike, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

State police

THEFT

SALISBURY TWP.: An unidentified man stole two Yorkie puppies valued at $1,400 each around 1 p.m. Dec. 18 from a residence on the 300 block of Jacobs Road, police said.

DUI, DRUG CHARGES

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Adam Harper, 19, of Willow Street, was charged with DUI after he was stopped for driving past state police conducting a traffic stop without slowing down or providing a safe distance on Peach Bottom Road on December 15 at 3:12 a.m., police said. Harper was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, police said. His passenger, Hunter Hartman, 20, of Conestoga, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, police said.