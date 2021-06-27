East Earl Township police

DUI

EAST EARL TWP.: Preston Fisher, 18, of East Earl, was charged with driving under the influence and two drug charges after crashing with another vehicle at Reading and Union Grove roads at 3:09 p.m. on April 7, police said. Fisher was under the influence of marijuana when the crash occurred, police said.

Ephrata police

CRASH

EPHRATA: A Subaru wagon crashed after it struck debris from a pickup truck pulling a large trailer loaded with construction equipment along Route 222 north at 4:24 p.m. on June 25, police said. The construction equipment became unsecured and fell from the trailer due to uneven patches of road due to road construction, police said. The Subaru was disabled and towed from the scene, while the driver was treated for minor injuries, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: A Lititz Borough Police Department cruiser was struck by a Hyundai Santa Fe or a Kia Sorento as it sat parked in front of the police station at 7 South Broad Street at 2:06 a.m. on June 26, police said. No one was inside the cruiser when it was struck, and the striking vehicle continued northbound along South Broad Street, police said.

DISTURBANCE

LITITZ: A man and woman were seen arguing outside in the 400 block of Danbury Drive at 11:29 a.m. on June 20, police said. The man and woman were separated and warned about their behavior, police said.

HARASSMENT

LITITZ: Boaz Harsanyi, 41, of Bellmore, New York, was charged with harassment, terroristic threats and stalking after leaving a resident in the 300 block of East Main Street multiple threatening voicemail messages between June 1 and June 3, police said. The messages continued after Harsanyi was warned of his behavior, police said.

HIT AND RUN

LITITZ: A vehicle left the road and struck a no parking sign in the 500 block of East Front Street at 1:48 p.m. on June 19, police said. No one was injured during the crash and the vehicle did not require towing, police said.

TRESPASS

LITITZ: Aubrey M. Sheaffer, 31, of Lititz, was charged with criminal trespassing, harassment and public drunkenness after flipping tables and screaming at a bar at the Parkview Hotel at 25 North Broad Street at 1:10 a.m. on June 23, police said. Sheaffer was also involved in a physical altercation with two other patrons in which he spit blood in their faces, police said. Sheaffer sustained non-life threatening injuries during the fight, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Stanley C. Bennem, 37, of Ephrata, was charged with simple assault and a drug charge after striking a person multiple times, causing injury, during a domestic dispute in the 1700 block of Judie Lane at 7:20 a.m. on June 14, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP.: Lolonya Dalietta Boyer, 27, and Brooklyn Jone Brown, 32, both of Lancaster, were charged with disorderly conduct after they were seen screaming in a public area, annoying others, in the 1000 block of Grofftown Road at 2:49 a.m. on June 12, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Jazmine Dominique Iverson-Fairfax, 21, of Philadelphia, was charged with disorderly conduct after she was seen cursing and threatening a public transit bus driver at Harrisburg Pike and State Street at 3 p.m. on June 6, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: David L. Mowery, 74, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 1100 block of Millersville Pike at 4:36 p.m. on June 8, police said. Mowey had a BAC of 0.09%, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Devantey W. Delgado, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and false identification to law enforcement after punching another person several times during a fight in the 1000 block of Lititz Avenue at 3:41 a.m. on June 13, police said. Delgado then provided a false name and date of birth to officers, police said.

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER TWP.: Antonio Rodgers, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation and harassment after pushing another person and attempting to grab them by the throat during a domestic dispute in the 1700 block of Judie Lane at 3 p.m. on June 13, police said. Rodgers fled the scene but was found and arrested the next day, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Frances Ponce, 41, of Columbia, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after grabbing another person by the throat and squeezing it, causing bruising and striations, during a domestic dispute at a Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike at 5:44 p.m. on June 20, police said. Ponce also struck the person in the face and head, slammed their head onto the parking lot pavement, bit them in the arm and threatened to kill them, police said. Ponce fled the scene and remains wanted, police said.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

LANCASTER TWP.: Osvaldo Correa-Ramos, 28, who is homeless, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence after he was found driving a vehicle he took without permission in the 1200 block of East King Street at 6:49 p.m. on June 21, police said. Correa-Ramos had a BAC of 0.204%, police said.

Manor Township police

TRESPASS

MANOR TWP.: Jeremy Jovan Matos, 19, of Mountville, was charged with defiant trespass and harassment after entering the window of a residence in the 400 block of Crabtree Lane at 2:47 p.m. on June 21, police said. Matos had been issued a warning against trespassing earlier in the day after he was cited for harassment during a domestic dispute, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

DUI

MOUNT JOY: Lauren K. Houser, 24, of Marietta, was charged with driving under the influence after stopping her vehicle at New Haven and Henry Street and leaving the vehicle in the middle of the intersection at 10:45 a.m. on June 13, police said.

STRANGULATION

MOUNT JOY: Micaiah R. Trimby, 33, of Mount Joy, was charged with strangulation, stalking and simple assault after throwing a woman on a bed, pinning her arm down and grabbing her by the throat, making her unable to breathe, at a home in the 500 block of Donegal Springs Road at 9:30 a.m. on June 21, police said.

New Holland police

THEFT

NEW HOLLAND: Thomas Peter Kostingo, 57, no known address, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft of services, library theft and three drug charges after entering a vehicle at a restaurant in the 500 block of East Main Street and driving away at 10:45 a.m. on June 18, police said. Kostingo entered the restaurant to order a drink, then left without paying and entered the vehicle, which was later found in Chester County, police said. Kostingo later admitted to having stolen an item from the ELANCO Library, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DISTURBANCE

PENN TWP.: A crowd of drunk people were seen fighting at a Sheetz at 1205 Lancaster Road after a vehicle entered the drive-through lane the wrong way at 3:43 a.m. on June 20, police said. People were heard yelling into the drive-through window, after which the vehicle backed out and parked behind the building near a car wash and the people began fighting outside the vehicle, police said. Officers were not able to locate a vehicle or a group of people, police said.

FRAUD

CLAY TWP.: A resident of the 800 block of Durlach Road received an email claiming he had purchased a $550 rifle through PayPal at 11:16 a.m. on June 21, police said. The man realized the activity was fraudulent and no monetary loss was reported, police said.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

EAST PETERSBURG: An unknown man was seen walking in yards and sidewalks wearing only a pair of socks near Linden and Lemon streets at 4:29 a.m. on June 21, police said. Officers were not able to find the man or receive any other reports of his presence in the area, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

WARWICK TWP.: A man was seen shirtless and talking to himself while walking in the parking lot of James Catholic Church on Crosswinds Drive for several hours at 1:37 p.m. on June 21, police said. Officers determined that the man was exercising and was not violating any laws, police said.

TRESPASS

PENN TWP.: An unknown woman was seen entering a residence on Morning Glory Lane near Meadowlark Lane and banging on the door, claiming the residence belonged to her boyfriend and not making sense, at 2:59 a.m. on June 20, police said. The woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, was pushed out of the home but then opened the door again and walked in before she was removed again, police said. The resident said he did not know who the woman was, police said.