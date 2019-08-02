Lititz Borough police

DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

LITITZ: Roy Timothy Haupt, 56, of Lititz was charged with driving under suspension (DUI-related), driving without a license and a turn signal violation after he failed to use a turn signal July 28 at North Liberty Street and East Lincoln Avenue, police said. Haupt has two convictions for driving under suspension (DUI-related,) police said.

Manor Township police

PFA VIOLATION

MANOR TWP.: Matthew Dean Clifford, 48, of Lancaster, was charged with indirect criminal contempt when he went to the home of a person with a protection from abuse order against him July 27 in the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue, police said. Clifford had been served the restraining order July 26 while he was in Lancaster County Prison on a defiant trespass charge; he was released July 27 after posting bail, police said. He was returned to prison July 28.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Michael S. Burch, 54, of Willow Road, Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after he got out of his vehicle July 13 at Manheim Pike and West Roseville Road, yelled at another driver and threw a lit cigarette into that driver's car, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Yako T.C. McKnight, 23, of Kingston, North Carolina, and Maria E. Acosta-Bonilla, 26, were charged with disorderly conduct after a fight July 27 in the the 1400 block of East King Street, police said.

DUI

EAST PETERSBURG: Carol A. Smith, 51, of Lancaster was charged with driving under the influence, hit and run, public drunkenness and a traffic violation after she hit a parked car and left about 2 a.m. July 14 in the 2500 Block of Chrismar Way, police said. A witness got Smith's license plate and officers found her at her residence, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Damon P. Heller, 41, of Bowyer Lane, Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence, damage to property, and a traffic violation after he hit a tree July 18 on Koser Road near Pendleton, police said. Another person picked him up and drove to Heller's home, but witnesses followed them and called police, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Juan Gonzalez, 44 of Franklin Road, was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license after a traffic stop July 26 on Manheim Pike near Route 30, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Paul S. McLaughlin, 74, of Coatesville, was charged with driving under the influence after police were called July 28 about an intoxicated person in the drive-thru at Burger King, 1408 Lititz Pike, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Santa B. Subedi, 37 of Hemlock Road, Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and speeding after a traffic stop July 28 on Columbia Avenue, police said.

DRUGS, WEAPON CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Austin L. Buzzard, 21, was charged with possession with intent to deliver oxycodone and marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a firearms violation after police found drugs and a .40 caliber handgun at his home July 22 in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Gregory E. Sherlock, 49, was charged with harassment after a disturbance July 22 at his home on Brockton Road, police said.

EAST PETERSBURG: Michelle M. Thompson, 42, of Olde Meadow Court, was charged with harassment after she punched a person in the face July 27 at her home, police said.

Millersville Borough police

DUI

MILLERSVILLE: Devon Matthew Carter, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped him for driving a car with a tire rubbing the wheel well, causing a high-pitched noise, July 27 in borough, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.157%, police said.

Mount Joy police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOUNT JOY: Tanner L. Worthington, 30, of the 800 block of East Main Street, was charged with disorderly conduct following an incident July 18 at his home, police said.

MOUNT JOY: Jordan M. Sager, 23, of the 800 block of East Main Street, was charged with disorderly conduct following an incident July 18 at his home, police said.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

MOUNT JOY: Sherry L. Groff, 53, was charged with failing to keep her dog confined July 29 in the 400 block of Orchard Road, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Joshua E. Hernandez, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and marijuana possession after he was stopped for a traffic violation July 12 in the 1400 block of Eshleman Mill Road, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police

DUI

PROVIDENCE TWP.: Samuel Fleming Jr., 51, of Pequea, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for a traffic violation July 31 at Lancaster Pike and Mount Hope School Road, police said.