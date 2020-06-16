East Cocalico Township police

DRUG CHARGES

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jeffery Umble, 25, of Narvon, was charged June 15 with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

FLEEING

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Patrick R. Collins Jr., 35, of East Gordonville, was charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer, as well as other related offenses, after leading police on a motorcycle chase June 11, police said.

STALKING

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Emily Davis, 30, of Manheim, was charged with two counts of stalking after writing letters to a person who had a protection from abuse order against her June 9, police said.

Lancaster Bureau of Police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER CITY: Keyon Cowan, 26, was arrested June 9 for aggravated assault and seven related charged, police said.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Tye Nathan Weitzel, 28, and Nina Nicole Duffy, 29, both of Lancaster, were charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia on June 9, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Anthony Michael Theal, 31, of Lancaster, was charged following a traffic stop June 10, police said.

Manor Township police

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Joseph Gilloway, 31, of Millersville, and Talia Gann, 27, of Etters, were charged with harassment after a domestic fight at 11:50 p.m. June 13 in the 100 block of West Charlotte St., police said. Gilloway and Gann had gotten into a physical fight that left Gilloway with an injury to his forehead and Gann with an injury to her upper lip, police said.

MANOR TWP.: William Cloud, 39, of Lancaster, and Jackyn Moretti, 37, of Radnor, Pennsylvania, were charged with harassment after Cloud had grabbed Moretti by the left shoulder and Moretti grabbed Cloud by the arm during a physical fight at 6:25 p.m. June 8 in the 1100 block of Millersville Road, police said.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Stephanie A. Rohrer, 40, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault after she punched an EMT in the throat while the medic attempted to take her blood pressure at 9:52 p.m. June 13 in the 1700 block of Hemlock Road, police said. Police and medics initally arrived to the incident because Rohrer had been drinking and fell and hit her head, police said.

STRANGULATION, SIMPLE ASSAULT, ENDANGERING CHILD WELFARE

MANOR TWP.: Belin B. Stoyanov, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child after he he struck a woman, choked her and then stuck a 3-year-old child in the face during a domestic dispute at 8:53 p.m. June 12 in the 1700 block of Temple Ave., police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Kayla Maire Sayres, 27, of Holtwood, was charged with simple assault after a man said she assaulted him and left him with a visible bite wound to the side of his face, a swollen eye and other abrasions to his face at 8 p.m. June 6 in the 1100 block of Letort Road, police said.

Northern Lancaster Regional police

DUI

CLAY TWP.: Michael B Berry, 22, was cited for DUI, accidents involving death or serious injury, reckless driving and disorderly conduct June 5 after he crashed into a house at 46 Mollie Drive causing injury to the occupant, police said.

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Walter Eric Klett, 51, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after taking a $250 Yeti Cooler from the Bomberger's Store of Furnace Hills Pike in Warwick Township, without paying, June 6, police said.

DRUGS

EAST PETERSBURG BORO.: Anthony Pierotti, 33, was charged with possession of heroin and methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia May 28, police said.

Pequea Township police

THEFT

PEQUEA TWP.: Luke Denlinger, 33, of Leola, was charged with theft on June 2 for allegedly taking a chainsaw and gas can, valued at $969, from a tree service truck parked on the 200 block of Sprecher Road on March 18, 2020, police said.

