Columbia Borough police

DRUG CHARGES

COLUMBIA: Anthony Blocker, 33, address unknown, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license after he was found to be in possession of a large sum of money, a plastic baggie containing 25 grams of methamphetamine and a plastic baggie with six grams of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana after he took a vehicle without permission around 11:40 p.m. April 4, police said. After searching the vehicle, police found another four grams of cocaine.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

COLUMBIA: Joe L. Waid, 35, of Columbia, was charged with terroristic threats after an incident around 8:18 a.m. April 3, police said.

East Earl Township police

PROHIBITED FIREARMS, DRUG CHARGES

EAST EARL TWP.: Paul R. Lynch, 31, of Leola, was charged with persons not to possess firearms, prohibited offensive weapons and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after police found him passed out in his vehicle around 2:15 a.m. April 5 at the Turkey Hill at 168 Toddy Drive, police said. Officers discovered Lynch had been convicted of a felony and in possession of a firearm, as well as a homemade baton, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Wesley E. Davis, 49, of Mohnton, Pennsylvania, was charged with retail theft after he took $52.95 worth of merchandise from a business in the township on March 25, police said.