Columbia Borough police

DRUG CHARGES

COLUMBIA: Candace Faith Schmitt, 29, of Columbia, was charged with drug-related offenses after she was found under the influence of narcotics and with several needles, a spoon with white residue, several baggies and a bottle cap about 1:20 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 100 block of South 5th Street, police said.

COLUMBIA: James Andrew Strube, 23, Columbia, was charged with drug-related offenses after he was found unconscious inside a vehicle about 1:17 a.m. July 22 in the 500 block of South 16th Street, police said. He was found with a large amount of prop money, a scale and four baggies of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT CHARGES

LANCASTER: Edward McCracken, 57, first block New Dorwart Street, Shane Robert McCracken 37, of the 600 block Lafayette Street, and a boy, 16, assaulted a person as the person got out of a vehicle and damaged it about 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of New Dorwart Street, police said. The McCrackens were charged with simple assault and criminal mischief; the boy was charged with aggravated and simple assault and criminal mischief.

BURGLARY

LANCASTER: Coins and a checkbook were reported stolen between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Columbia Avenue by a person who apparently entered through a bathroom window, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

LANCASTER: Edwin Gonzalez-Ortiz, 33, of 600 block Lake Street, was charged with terroristic threats and stalking after telling a woman he would kill her as he came upon her about 7:30 p.m. while she was in a car in the first block of Filbert Street, police said.

LANCASTER: Carlos Gyles, 30, of the 600 block of West Vine Street, was charged with terroristic threats and harassment after he threatened and pushed a person to the floor about 2:26 a.m. Aug. 18, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

CLAY TWP.: Jason Korey Lehman, 36, Lititz, was charged with simple assault after he punched a child Aug. 16 in the 900 block of Maple Street, police said.

West Hempfield Township police

DUI

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Steven Walker McCune, 69, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, driving without a license and insurance and unauthorized transfer of registration after he was stopped about 2 a.m. Aug. 17 near stopped near Lancaster Avenue and South 16th Street, police said.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Joshua Donald Jensen, 25, of Columbia, was charged with with two counts of driving under the influence and driving without insurance after he was stopped around 11:55 p.m. Aug. 26 at Columbia Avenue and 18th Street, police said.