East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Charles D. Moyer, 57, of Gap, was charged with two counts of DUI and a red light violation on Jan. 11 after a traffic stop on North Reading Road near Cocalico Creek Road, police said. He was charged for high levels of marijuana in his system, per a blood test, police said.

DRUG CHARGE

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Briana Tichenor, 28, was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct on March 3 after police responded to a complaint and found Tichenor stumbling in the roadway, police said.

Ephrata police

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

EPHRATA: Nathan James Bailey, 18, of Reinholds, was charged with receiving stolen property after he was stopped by police while riding a four-wheeler that had been reported stolen March 8 on East Main Street, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Joshua Eller Sperati, 34, of New Castle, Delaware, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness after he was observed running across several roadways while intoxicated around 11:25 p.m. March 7 near Grand Street at Granite Run Drive, police said. Sperati resisted arrest, kicked and wrestled with officers, police said. After being placed into the backseat of a police vehicle, Sperati continued to kick at the windows, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Keith Lamon Norman, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after he knocked a woman down twice, punched her and choked her twice around 1:36 p.m. March 6 in the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike, police said. Norman fled before police arrived and an arrest warrant has been obtained, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Malchom Jerome Morgan, 47, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault, strangulation and harassment after he punched a woman and strangled her around 5 a.m. Feb. 22 on Roselawn Avenue, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Trevar Jason McDonald, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he was observed taking $292.37 worth of merchandise at 5:22 p.m. March 7 from Giant Food Store, 1605 Lititz Pike, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Dominique Simone Waters, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after she was observed taking $125.62 worth of merchandise at 6:10 p.m. March 6 from Giant Food Store, 1605 Lititz Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Teon Anthony Lee Jr., 26, of Lancaster, was charged with theft of lost or mislaid property after he was observed taking a server book containing $218 in cash, which had accidentally been left on the counter by its owner, at 11 p.m. Feb. 15 at Sheetz, 1699 Oregon Pike, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Jonathan Torres, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop for speeding around 2:44 a.m. March 5 on Southwest End Avenue at Sixth Street, police said. Kirchoff refused chemical testing, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Edward G. Kirchoff, 31, of Lancaster was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop for an expired registration plate at 2:05 a.m. Feb. 29 on Millersville Pike at Gable Park Road, police said. Kirchoff refused chemical testing, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Richard James Bisking III, 43, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence after an investigation for a crash that occurred at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 1000 block of Marietta Avenue, police said. Bisking III admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages before the crash, police said. Bisking III had a blood alcohol content of 0.201%, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Marisa N. Hemphill, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a investigation for a crash that occurred at 11:45 p.m. Jan. 3 on Race Avenue near Columbia Avenue, police said. Hemphill had a blood alcohol content of 0.203%, police said.

RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON

MANHEIM TWP.: John R. Hoffman, 80, of Lancaster, was charged with recklessly endangering another person after he dropped a firearm while changing his clothes and it discharged one round in the locker room at Planet Fitness, 366 Carrera Drive, at 12:16 p.m. March 2, police said. The fired round struck Hoffman's hand and the ceiling, police said. Police determined Hoffman had been carrying the firearm inside his pants with no holster and the safety was not engaged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

LANCASTER TWP.: Nathan Lee Hunsecker, 25, of Chambersburg, was charged with indecent exposure after he exited a vehicle with his pants below his knees around 9 p.m. Jan. 25 at Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Nathan H. Burns, 36, of Lancaster city, was charged with driving under the influence after witnesses reported his disabled vehicle stuck on Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks near the Blue Rock Boat Landing on Blue Rock Road Feb. 20, police said.

New Holland police

TERRORISTIC THREATS

EARL TWP.: Nevin Hoover, 21, of Stanley, Wisconsin, was charged with terroristic threats for texting threatening messages to another person on March 4, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

CLAY TOWNSHIP: Michael Dean Dutcher, 71, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after he was involved in a vehicle accident while intoxicated at 3:30 p.m. March 6 in the 1700 block of Clay Road, police said.

