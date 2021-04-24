East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP: Brandi S. Kilhefner, 39, of Stevens was charged with driving under the influence and careless driving after she crashed into a utility pole, causing her vehicle to roll onto its side, about 11:25 p.m. March 13 in the 200 block of South Reamstown Road, police said.

Manheim Township police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP: Vanessa A. Bolden, 20, of Lancaster was charged with simple assault and making terroristic threats after she punched someone in the face during a dispute about 1:25 p.m. April 17 on the 100 block of Lincoln Street, police said. Police said she also held a knife over her head, threatening the other person by saying, “Get out or I will kill you.”

Susquehanna Regional police

STRANGULATION

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP: Desi A. Elliott, 37 was charged with strangulation after police said he choked another person until they almost passed out about 12:30 a.m. April 21 at the Blue Note Motel along River Road, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP: Dagus L. Binder, 39, of Lancaster was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was pulled over by a police for a traffic violation while driving a vehicle about 2:08 p.m. March 25 near the intersection of Eshleman Mill and Millport roads, police said.

WEST LAMPETER TWP: Barry J. Warren, 18, of Lancaster was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after he was pulled over by police for a traffic violation while driving a vehicle about 9:58 a.m. April 20 near the intersection Beaver Valley and Willow Street pikes, police said.