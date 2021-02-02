Christiana Borough police

DUI

CHRISTIANA: Meredith L. Guiney, 38, was charged with DUI and multiple other traffic offenses after she was seen driving her vehicle over a sidewalk in the first block of West Slokom Avenue at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25, police said. Guiney, who failed a failed sobriety test, was driving without her headlights on and parked directly across from the police department, police said.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

CHRISTIANA: Jacob Fletcher, 19, of Christiana, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one other charge after he took the keys to a car without permission and crashed it in West Sadsbury Township on Jan. 1, police said.

Manor Township police

TRESPASS

MANOR TWP.: Erin Gutowski, 36, of Plymouth, was charged with criminal trespass after sitting on the front porch of a residence in the 300 block of Aletha Lane that had a visible “No Trespassing” sign shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, police said. The homeowners had repeatedly told Gutowski to leave the property before police were involved, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

NEW HOLLAND: Ashley Rae Gerhart, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of DUI after she was found slumped in a running vehicle that was parked on Brimmer Avenue just before 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 25, police said. Gerhart had a BAC of .106%, police said.

EARL TWP.: Nathanael John Danziger, 30, of New Holland, was charged with DUI and a summary traffic offense after driving through the closed barriers of an active construction zone on Hollander Road just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, police said. Danziger was unable to complete field sobriety tests and declined to take a breath test, police said.

TRAFFIC OFFENSE

NEW HOLLAND: Destiny Eileen Ortiz, 23, of Denver, was charged with an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle and a summary traffic offense after striking a vehicle on Diller Avenue and West Fulton Street at around 6:40 a.m. on Jan. 29 and hen fleeing the scene, police said. Ortiz did not have a driver’s license, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

OUTSTANDING WARRANT

WARWIK TWP.: Felicia Nicole Fisher, 24, of Ephrata, was arrested on an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop at around 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 30, police said. Fisher had an outstanding bench warrant for a failure to appear in Lebanon County, police said.

THEFT

PENN TWP.: Shaun Thomas Bittner, 18, of Manheim, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after he took $12,950 from a fire safe at a couple’s residence on Dec.14, 2020, according to police.