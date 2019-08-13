East Cocalico Township police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Elwin Ramirez-Vega, 20, of Denver, was charged with aggravated assault and driving under suspension after he sped up and hit a security officer who was trying to escort him off a business July 31 in the first block of Weaver Road, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Conrad Bradford Bollinger, 48, of Reamstown, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after he crashed July 5 into a building in the first block of East Church Street, police said. He had high levels of marijuana and prescription drugs in his system, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Marsel Chwkat Nanouh, 21, of Reading, was charged with drug possession after he was found with fentanyl after a disturbance July 28 at Turkey Hill, 2 Denver Road, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Shirley A. Furey, 56, of Denver, was charged with harassment after she choked and scratched a person Aug. 6 in the 400 block of Hill Road, police said.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP.: Daniel Rivera, 29, of Lancaster, was charge with disorderly conduct after he yelled and lunged at a person Aug. 6 in the 1300 block Columbia Avenue, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Robert James Wissler, 41, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after he drove to his driveway, where police already were for an unrelated matter, and was found intoxicated about 1 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 100 block School House Road, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.114%, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Kellie Nichole Nichols, 22, of Reading, was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia after a traffic stop Aug. 6 in the 1300 block Elm Avenue, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Christopher John White, 48, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness after he was seen July 14 falling down down in the 900 block of East King Street, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Zyara A. Martinez, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after she slapped a person in the face Aug. 9 in the 600 block Janet Avenue, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Gerald L. Clark, 49, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with harassment after he punched a person in the head July 17 in the 900 block East King Street, police said.

PROTECTION FROM ABUSE VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Joshua M. Kirchner, 35, of Elizabethtown, was charged with violating protection from abuse order repeatedly between July 6-Aug. 9, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Michael Anthony Dukeman, 23, and Erika E. Dukeman, 25, both of Lancaster, were charge with theft and after they got keys to laundry machines and took $200 from 14 machines and caused $400 in damage to two machines about 3 a.m. July 18 in the 900 block New Holland Pike, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

PENN TWP.: George Wolfe, 63, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after he hit a pole July 12 in the 1400 block Lancaster Road, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police

DUI

SALISBURY TWP.: Jeffrey Shonk, 43, of Quarryville, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, disregarding traffic lanes and careless driving after a one-vehicle crash July 14 in the 5400 block of Lincoln Highway, police said.