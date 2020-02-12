Columbia Borough police

STRANGULATION

COLUMBIA: Herman Lee Williams, 57, of Columbia, was charged with strangulation after an incident in the 200 block of Locust Street at 11:54 a.m. Feb. 9, police said.

COLUMBIA: Troy Bennett Hershey, 29, of Columbia, was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats and simple assault after an incident in the first block of North Second Street at 11:19 p.m. Feb. 7, police said.

DUI

COLUMBIA: D'Lynn Nicole Eck, 45, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence while in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:19 a.m. Jan. 5, police said.

East Cocalico police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Michael Good, 25, of Schaefferstown, was charged with simple assault after he "had too much to drink" and grabbed a woman by her neck and threw her onto the hood of a car because she took his keys and wouldn't let him drive home on Feb. 2, at the Cocalico Tavern, police said. The woman offered to drive him home, police said.

DENVER: Charles F. Penrow, 36, of Denver, was charged with simple assault for a hitting a 64-year-old man in the 300 block of Main Street on Jan. 31, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Steven Roberts, 21, of Reamstown, was charged with driving under the influence after police were called to 68 Ream Road for a car doing donuts in the snow on Jan. 18, police said. Roberts had an open beer can in the center console and a blood alcohol level of 0.098%, according to police.

East Lampeter Township police

DRUG CHARGES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Shawn Rittenhouse, 37, of Leola, was charged with possession of methamphetamine after police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call in the first block of Farmland Road at 9:13 p.m. Feb. 9, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Celiness Vazquez, 18, of Mountville, was charged with possession with intent to deliver after police conducted a traffic stop after they observed a vehicle driving 72 mph in a 55 mph zone in the 1900 block of Millport Road at 1:10 a.m. Feb. 10, police said. Vazquez, the front seat passenger, was found to be in the possession of 88 grams of marijuana and 26 Xanax pills, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Amy Lynne Kling, 43, of Waterloo, South Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Broad Street at 12:35 a.m. Feb. 2, police said. Kling had a blood alcohol content of 0.145%, police said.

LITITZ: Galen Vincent Payne, 37, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after he was pulled over for a traffic violation in the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue at 2:15 a.m. Jan. 15, police said.

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LITITZ: Adam S. Finger, 38, of Lititz, was charged with criminal trespass, terroristic threats and harassment after he entered a person's home without their permission, pushed them and made a threat at a residence in the 600 block of South Cedar Street at 11:10 p.m. Feb. 8, police said.

West Lampeter Township

DUI AND DRUG CHARGES

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Zuannette Soto-Alvaraz, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Millport Road at Resch Lane at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 24, police said.

