Christiana Borough police

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Brian Lance Shannon, 53, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after pounding on a car window and then punching a driver in the face in the 100 block of 4th Street at 5:17 p.m. on June 10, police said. Shannon confronted the driver after he parked in the space in front of his house, police said.

CONTEMPT FOR VIOLATION OF ORDER OR AGREEMENT

CHRISTIANA: Thomas L. Thornton, 50, was charged with contempt for violation of order or agreement and four traffic violations after calling a person who had an active protection from abuse order against him around 3:10 p.m. on June 13, police said. Thorton’s vehicle had been towed from the first block of Gap Newport Pike in Atglen due to having numerous vehicle code violations when he called the person to give him a ride, police said.

Columbia Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLUMBIA: Larry G. Rodman, 51, of Columbia, was charged with disorderly conduct after he was seen tampering with an air conditioning unit, kicking the front door and throwing fireworks over the rear fence of a residence in the 100 block of South 4th Street at 6:55 p.m. on June 21, police said.

SCATTERING RUBBISH

COLUMBIA: Linda L. Mason, 38, of Columbia, was charged with scattering rubbish after refusing to pick up a piece of trash she had thrown into a bush as she was being escorted by officers from a building in the 400 block of Union Street at 10:38 p.m. on June 5, police said. Officers arrived at the building after receiving a report that an unknown woman had entered uninvited and was in the bathroom for a long period of time, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: An air conditioning unit was stolen from the back window of a residence in the 300 block of Poplar Street some time during the week of June 13, police said.

COLUMBIA: A purse containing several credit cards, an ID, several birth certificates, Social Security cards and a blood sugar reader was stolen from a Chevrolet Malibu in the 400 block of Norwood Road at 6:43 a.m. on June 25, police said. The purse was found several minutes later during a second vehicle break-in, though its contents were missing, police said.

East Hempfield police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD: Michael Wenditz, 44, of East Petersburg, was charged with criminal mischief and harassment after damaging a cell phone during a road rage incident in the 100 block of Graystone Road on June 22, police said.

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD

EAST HEMPFIELD: Danielle Barlieb, 26, of Manheim, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after a two-vehicle crash at Rohrerstown Road and Commercial Avenue on June 29, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD: An unidentified man filled a shopping cart with a combiend $700 in various grocery items at a Stauffer's of Kissel Hill supermarket at 301 Rohrerstown Road and left without paying on both June 13 and June 22, police said.

TRESPASS

EAST HEMPFIELD: Terri Kellner, 55, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass after setting up a makeshift camp inside an unoccupied residence in the 2700 block of Marietta Avenue on June 25, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD: Douglas Rupp, 78, of Landisville, was charged with defiant trespass after he was seen cutting limbs from a tree on a residential property in the 100 block of Clover Circle on June 25, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTES

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Troy J. Probst, 39, of Strasburg; Carlos Loja, 41, of East Fallowfield Township, Chester County; John Burkholder, 56, of Manor Township; and Charles A. Wallace Jr., 41, of Oxford, Chester County, were each charged with patronizing prostitutes after agreeing to pay between $100 and $150 to engage in sexual activity with an undercover female police officer at a motel along Lincoln Highway East on June 29, police said. The men each responded to an online advertisement where they made contact with the officer, then drove to the motel where they made arrangements to pay for sex, police said.

Ephrata police

CRASH

EPHRATA: An Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company ladder truck was struck by an oncoming vehicle in the 1400 block of Division Highway at 7:19 p.m. on July 3, police said. The ladder struck was responding to a working structure fire in the 1500 block of Division Highway when it was struck, causing both vehicles to be towed after they were rendered inoperable, police said. The striking vehicle’s driver was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for unknown injuries and was also cited, police said.

Lancaster police

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER: Jonathan Washington, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation after choking a woman for about 15 seconds, preventing her from breathing, during a domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of Union Street at 10:28 p.m. on July 5, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: Marcus M. Caban, 23, of Leola, was charged with criminal mischief after kicking the door of another person’s vehicle, causing $450 in damage, during a domestic dispute in the 3200 block of Oregon Pike at 12:05 a.m. on June 11, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Christine M. Cruz, 53, of Leola, and Victor A. Cruz, 52, of Lancaster, were charged with harassment after a domestic dispute at a residence in the 3200 block of Oregon Pike at 12:05 a.m. on June 11, police said. Christine punched Victor in the back of the neck, while Victor shoved Christine into a wall numerous times, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Taya J. Ivey, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and criminal mischief after grabbing another person by their hair and striking them several times in the face during a domestic dispute at a residence in the 1600 block of Judie Lane at 11:14 p.m. on June 29, police said. Ivey also shattered a glass table during the altercation, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Jordan C. Murray, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after pushing another person during a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Manheim Avenue at 4:59 p.m. on July 1, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Bang L. Vu, 23, of Lititz, was charged with theft after taking more than $1,700 from a Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike between May 8 and June 28, police said. Vu, an employee at the Walmart, stole money from the register and deducted electronic funds from a Walmart Capitol One credit card, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A $25,000 2020 Nissan Rogue was stolen from the 200 block of Waterford Court sometime during the night of July 1-2, police said. The vehicle was stolen after its keys were found inside of another vehicle parked in the area which had also been broken into, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A $16,000 BMW X5 was stolen from Mill Pond Drive sometime during the night of July 1-2, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown person smashed the windshield of a vehicle in the 600 block of South West End Avenue, causing $1,275 in damage, sometime during the night of July 4-5, police said.

New Holland police

BURGLARY

EARL TWP.: Thomas Peter Kostingo, 57, no address, was charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass after he was seen entering restricted rooms at the ELANCO Library and scattering paperwork on the floor on June 17, police said. Kostingo was then seen later that day passing a handwritten note asking for medication at Yoder’s Pharmacy in New Holland, but left before officers could arrive, police said. Kostingo was seen the following day entering York Building Products in Earl Township where he took multiple items worth more than $1,200, police said. Officers arrested Kostingo after he had stolen a vehicle later the same day, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WARWICK TWP.: Sean James Gass, 18, Evan Riley Henninger, 18, and Anthony Demetrius Nigro, 18, all of Lititz, were charged with disorderly conduct after throwing a smoke bomb into a restroom and then running away at a Sheetz at 701 Furnace Hills Pike at 7:15 a.m. on July 6, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

CLAY TWP.: An unknown man was seen riding a scooter and approaching children on the rails-to-trails between Pebble Creek and North Oak Street in Lititz between June 30 and July 1, police said. The man fled after he was approached by an adult, though investigators later determined that there was no criminal intent, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

STRANGULATION

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Shawn Lamont Waters Jr., 20, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after strangling a woman to the point where she was gasping for air during a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Nicole Street at 6:54 p.m. on July 4, police said.