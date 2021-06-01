Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DISTURBANCE

WARWICK TWP.: Four juvenile boys were seen ringing doorbells and then fleeing before residents could answer the door on Brookview Drive at 11:04 p.m. on May 27, police said. Officers found the boys and told them to go home, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: A woman was reported to be uncooperative and recording security in the emergency room of UPMC Lititz at 1500 Highlands Drive at 2:40 p.m. on May 28, police said. The woman, who refused to provide her information, told officers that hospital staff and security were disrespectful to her and her brother, who was being treated in the emergency room, police said. The woman and her brother left the hospital without further incident, police said.

FRAUD

CLAY TWP.: A resident on Sunflower Drive near Willow Drive reported that $724 that was not hers was deposited into her bank account at 3:16 p.m. on May 26, police said. The resident’s bank froze the account, police said.

PENN TWP.: An unknown person transferred the phone information of a resident of Fruitville Pike onto a new sim card and began using it without her consent sometime between 12:26 p.m. and 12:33 p.m. on May 27, police said. The resident stated that she accidentally left her ID on an island in Mexico after a dolphin excursion and decided to purchase a new ID upon returning to the US rather than returning to the island, police said.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PENN TWP.: Three people were seen having sex inside a Volkswagen Jetta in front of PA Wine & Spirit Shop at 97 Doe Run Road at 3:35 p.m. on May 26, police said. Officers arrived to find three people standing around the car who denied engaging in public sex, police said.

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Syreeca Atheia Griffen, 45, of Lititz, was charged with criminal attempt of retail theft and driving under suspicion after attempting to leave without paying for $293.37 in merchandise from a CVS at 1052 Lititz Pike at 7:30 a.m. on May 30, police said.

WELFARE CHECK

PENN TWP.: Witnesses saw a man lying in the grass along Steigel Valley and White Oak roads at 9:45 a.m. on May 27, police said. Officers arrived to find the man was sunbathing, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

ASSAULT

MARIETTA: Erika Iveliz Matos, 23, of Marietta, was charged with simple assault after assaulting a person, leaving marks on them, during a domestic dispute in the first block of West Market Street at 11:15 p.m. on May 24, police said.

CONOY TWP.: Adrianna Nichole Gibson, 26, whose address was not listed, was charged with simple assault after punching a woman in the face several times in the 2000 block of Bainbridge Road at 9 p.m. on May 25, police said. The woman sustained injuries to her face and was transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

HARASSMENT

CONOY TWP.: Sydney N. Singh, whose address was not listed, was charged with harassment after shoving a woman and then pouring beer on her during a domestic dispute in the 2000 block of Bainbridge Road at 9 p.m. on May 25, police said.