East Earl Township police

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Katie L. Pechart, 33, and Amy E. Roberts, 44, both of East Earl, were charged with theft, conspiracy to theft and corruption of minors, police said. They are accused of entering a property in the 1500 block of Main Street with a juvenile on July 25 and stealing three dogs worth a total of $9,000, police said.

Ephrata police

RETAIL THEFT

EPHRATA TWP.: Brandy Marie Bish, 36, of Columbia, was charged with retail theft and corruption of minors after police responded to a Sept. 5 shoplifting complaint from Walmart at 890 E. Main St., police said. The store described a woman who filled a cart with items worth $1,028 and walked out without paying for it, accompanied by a teen girl, police reported, and they found Bish less than a block away and the teen had Bish's purse which contained a loaded handgun.

Lititz Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LITITZ: David R. Brown, 38, of Lititz, was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing public passages and public drunkenness or similar misconduct after officers responded to a parking issue between him and a neighbor Aug. 30 in the 100 Block of South Spruce Street that was determined to be not criminal, police said. Afterward, they said, Brown stood in the road and prevented the officers from leaving the scene, and was charged after he refused multiple commands to get off the road.

Manor Township police

DRUG CHARGES

MANOR TWP.: Allana Marie Shirk, 33, of the 100 block of Donnerville Road, was charged with possessing a controlled substance without authorization, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said. They reported that state police said Aug. 6 that they found cocaine, marijuana and paraphernalia in a home there, which led to the charges.

Strasburg Borough police

TRESPASSING

STRASBURG: Ricky Martin, 60, of Strasburg, was charged with trespassing and harassment after an Aug. 28 incident in the 100 block of West Main Street, police said.