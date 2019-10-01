Ephrata police
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EPHRATA: Roberto Ramirez, 52, of Ephrata, was cited for setting off fireworks Sept. 25 over the Ephrata Fair, its parade and watchers, police said. The fireworks caused "panic as the fireworks exploded over top the parade watchers and participants,” police said.
Manheim Township police
ANIMAL CRUELTY
MANHEIM TWP.: Carrie Mary Quiles, 42, of Columbia, was charged with cruelty to animals and failing to register her dog after she left her dog unattended in a parked vehicle for nearly 30 minutes with the windows slightly ajar in 80-plus degree weather on Aug. 8 in a Plaza Boulevard parking lot, police said.
BURGLARY
LANCASTER TWP.: Three bicycles and a briefcase containing makeup and jewelry were stolen Sept. 10 or 11 from a home with an open garage door in the 1300 block of Wheatland Avenue, police said. Loss estimated at $8,977.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MANHEIM TWP.: Michael A. Pepper, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after an argument with a person Sept. 14 in the 600 block of Royal View Drive, police said.
DUI
MANHEIM TWP.: Miguel A. Hernandez, 55, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for impeding traffic about 11:47 Sept. 27 on Lititz Pike at East Roseville Road, police said. He refused chemical testing, police said.
LANCASTER TWP.: Martha M. M. Ladson, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after she was stopped for suspected drug use when police smelled burning marijuana coming from her vehicle as she drove about 9:20 p.m. Sept. 9 on Harrisburg Pike at North President Avenue, police said. A blood test showed THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in her blood, police said.
HARASSMENT
LANCASTER TWP.: Zoraida Fernandez, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after a domestic dispute Sept. 22 at her home in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane, police said.
HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD
MANHEIM TWP.: David Wayne West, 57, of Elizabethtown, was charged with home improvement fraud, deceptive business practices and theft by deception after he was paid about $4,700 in December to perform work in the 1800 block of Sturbridge Drive and failed to do so, police said.
SIMPLE ASSAULT
MANHEIM TWP.: Sean Michael Tompkins, 34, of Crest Lane, was charged with simple assault and harassment after pulling a person out of bed by their hair, grabbing their chest, then pulling them down a set of stairs and punching them in the face several times about 11:58 p.m. Sept. 28 at his home, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Alexander R. DiPaolo, 36, of the 2800 block Weaver Road, was charged with simple assault after he repeatedly hit a person with a steam mop about 5:25 p.m. Sept. 13 at his home, police said.
SCATTERING RUBBISH
MANHEIM TWP.: A dead dog was discarded along a stream Sept. 25 in the 400 block of Candlewyck Road. Police are investigating.
THEFT
MANHEIM TWP.: Kellie N. Nichols, 22, of Denver, was charged with retail theft after she stole $76.96 worth of merchandise Sept. 29 from Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
DUI
WARWICK TWP.: Taylor Jon Groff, 27, address not given, was charged after he was seen driving recklessly and almost hitting a mailbox and curb Sept. 29, police said. He was stopped on Woodcrest Avenue.
West Hempfield Township police
DUI
WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Brian Christopher Offidani, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and after he was stopped for erratic driving Sept. 11 on Marietta Avenue, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.214%, police said.
State police
HARASSMENT
CAERNARVON TWP.: Alberto Figueroa, 55, of Narvon, was charged with harassment after a domestic incident Sept. 27 in the first block of Mountain Top Lane, police said.
PFA VIOLATION
EAST DRUMORE TWP.: Donna Worrilow, 67, of Airville, was charged after repeatedly trying to call a person who had a protection from abuse order Sept. 12, police said.