Lititz police

DUI

LITITZ: Clayton J. Brantner, 22, of Annville, was charged with driving under the influence after officers were called to the 300 block of North Broad Street for a vehicle that had crashed into a tree on Feb. 9, at 12:54 a.m., police said. Brantner was the driver of the vehicle and had a blood alcohol content of 0.182%, police said.

STRANGULATION, SIMPLE ASSAULT

LITITZ: Barry Lee Jeffries, 62, of Lititz, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after officers were called to the 600 block of Kissel Hill Road for a disturbance on Feb. 10, at 10:16 p.m., police said. Jeffies pushed, shoved and grabbed a 57-year-old woman and then choked her and placed a sock in her mount, police said.

NEGLECT OF ANIMALS

LITITZ: A 17-year-old girl was charged with neglect of animals and application for dog licenses after officers were called to the intersection of West Lemon and South Spruce street for an animal complaint, police said. A reporting witness said that a dog had been left in the vehicle since 2 a.m., police said.

Manor Township police

DOG LAW VIOLATION

MANOR TWP.: Angela Hahn, 49, of Lancaster, was charged with harboring a dangerous dog and confinement of a dog after officers were called to the 3100 block of Windon Avenue for a dog attack on Feb. 2 at 5:01 p.m. A neighbor was at her mailbox when a lab-mix attacked the woman, police said. It was the second time in the past two years that the same dog attacked the same woman, police said.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Muriel Gabriel, 40, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after an officer was called to the 3200 block of Blue Rock Road for a disabled vehicle near a field on Feb. 6, at 3:32 p.m., police said. Gabriel had a blood alcohol content of 0.183%, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: A 15-year-old girl was charged with harassment after officers were called to the 2200 block of Royal Road on Feb. 6, at 11:46 p.m. for a domestic dispute, police said. The girl punched her mother in the face after an argument over a cell phone, police said.

VEHICLE THEFT

MANOR TWP.: Tash Johnson, 38, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was charged with theft by unlawful taking for stealing a vehicle from the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue on Dec. 31, police said. The vehicle was recovered on Jan. 19 in Johnstown, according to police.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

PENN TWP.: Rylee William Weaver, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with driving under the influence after he rear-ended a flat trailer with a frontend loader being towed by a pickup truck on Feb. 10 at 6:25 p.m. in the 1800 block of Lebanon Road, police said. Weaver refused to submit to chemical testing, but police said that speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Riley Reardon, 30, was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license is suspended or revoked after police pulled him over in the 1300 block of River Road on Feb. 7 at 10:32 p.m., police said.