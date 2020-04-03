Manheim Township police

INDIRECT CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

MANHEIM TWP.: Joshua Kirchner, 36, of Elizabethtown, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after he violated a protection from abuse order around 9 p.m. April 1 in the 4000 block of Crossing Boulevard, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Alyssa Jewell Nafziger, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after she struck another person in the face during a fight at 12:39 a.m. April 1 in the 1000 block of Lititz Avenue, police said.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Craig Williams, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with a dog law violation after he failed to confine his dog to his residence around 10:41 a.m. March 24 in the 200 block of Blossom Hill Drive, police said.

Manor Township police

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Curtis N. Johnson, 31, of Manor Township, was charged with harassment after he pushed a woman after a fight about paper towels around 7:53 p.m. March 29 in the 100 block of Timber Drive, police said.