East Hempfield police

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Luz Gonzalez, 34, of Millersville, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after purposefully driving toward a 24-year-old woman, causing her to jump on the hood of the moving vehicle, near Embassy Drive and Running Pump Road on June 9, police said. The woman sustained injuries to her legs as a result, police said.

CRASH

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: David Bingaman, 57, of Wyomissing, was charged with accident involving damage to an attended vehicle and multiple summary traffic violations after striking a bicyclist with his vehicle in the 2400 block of Columbia Avenue on May 20, police said. Bingaman continued to drive until a Lancaster police officer stopped him in the 200 block of West King Street, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Louis Osario Melendez, 18, and a 17-year-old male, both of Lancaster, were charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief after punching and kicking the windshield of a vehicle at a Sheetz Mini Market at 3101 Columbia Avenue on June 7, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown vandal wrote on a metal door plate and dumpster with a black permanent marker at a Dollar Tree at 165 Rohrerstown Road sometime between 6 a.m. on June 15 and 10 a.m. on June 18, police said.

RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Martel Major, 31, of York, was charged with two counts of recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and two summary traffic violations wile Lonnie M. Ashford, 48, and Davontay P. Williams, 27, both of Mountville, were charged with harassment after a dispute in the 2900 block of Old Tree Drive on June 4, police said. Major purposefully rammed his vehicle into the vehicle occupied by Ashford and Williams, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown thief took $8,500 worth of rings from a residence in the 1800 block of Village Circle sometime between April 4 and May 9, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Ronald Hammond, 52, of Lancaster, was charged with theft of property lost after walking out of a Lowes at 25 Rohrerstown Road with a purse that belonged to an employee on May 4, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown man was seen loading a wooden vegetable storage bin onto a truck without paying for it at Schopf Farms at 1900 State Road at 7:56 p.m. on June 9, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Michael Cody Fox, 24, of Gap, was charged with theft, criminal mischief and possessing an instrument of crime after using a bolt cutter to remove locks and cash from vending machines at Personal Touch Car Wash at 916 Links Avenue on June 16, police said. Fox caused an estimated $1,260 in damage, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown thief stole an envelope containing $1,010 in cash from an unlocked vehicle in the 2000 block of Gochlan Road sometime between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on June 18, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown thief stole a Coach wallet containing $1,240 in cash and gift cards from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Barr Boulevard sometime between 3 p.m. on June 23 and 8:30 a.m. on June 24, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Two unknown men were seen stealing seven pairs of Under Armour athletic shoes valued at more than $480 from a Famous Footwear in Tanger Outlets at 311 Stanley K. Tanger Drive at 4:55 p.m. on June 25, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: A vehicle struck a crosswalk pillar while turning at North Broad and Kleine streets at 12:56 p.m. on June 3, police said. No one was injured in the crash, police said.

LITITZ: Dana M. Slocum, 34, of Lititz, was charged with accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle and a traffic violation after striking a legally parked, unoccupied vehicle in the 300 block of East Second Avenue and then leaving the scene at 11:02 p.m. on June 26, police said. No injuries were reported in the crash, though the vehicle Slocum struck was towed from the scene, police said. Slocum later called to identify herself as the driver of the striking vehicle, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRASH

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown woman was seen crashing with another vehicle while attempting to navigate a parking space at a Walmart at 2030 Fruitville pike at 5:17 p.m. on June 27, police said. The woman then moved her car to another sport before entering the store, where she did not purchase anything, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Two unknown men broke into a vehicle at the Overlook Golf Course at 2040 Lititz Pike around 5 p.m. on June 25 and proceeded to use debit and credit cards they stole from it to make more than $1,400 in fraudulent purchases at a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: Victor M. Gonzalez Jr., 61, of Akron, was charged with driving under the influence and two summary traffic offenses after crashing near South Shirk and Nolt roads at around 7:40 a.m. on June 26, police said. Officers arrived to find Gonzalez’s vehicle about 40 yards off the road in a field, police said. Gonzalez, who refused a test to determine his BAC but was unable to complete a field sobriety test, admitted that he was traveling too fast and failed to stop for a stop sign, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

BURGLARY

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Jacob Andrew Smith, 21, of Pequea Township, was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief after shattering the front window of a Fine Wine and Spirits at 2600 Willow Street Pike and taking 13 bottles of alcohol valued at more than $400 at 12:50 a.m. on August 13, 2016, police said. Smith, who caused more than $750 in damage, was identified as the perpetrator after blood droplets found at the scene were analyzed for DNA, police said.