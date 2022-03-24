East Cocalico Township police

FLEEING POLICE

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Gordon Andresen, 30, of Denver, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license is suspended for DUI and three summary traffic violations after accelerating away from officers when they attempted to pull him over in the 100 block of North Reamstown Road around 10:15 p.m. on March 19, police said. Andresen, who was later found to have a BAC of 0.04% at the time, eventually stopped in the 100 block of East Church Street where he was arrested and determined to be driving while his license was suspended due to a prior DUI, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: William Lamont Dorty, 40, who is homeless, was charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct after assaulting a woman with a vehicle in the first block of Cedar Acres Drive around 3:30 p.m. on March 21, police said. Dorty drove to the woman’s house and began yelling at her and haranguing her, then threw items at her as multiple children watched from a school bus, police said. Dorty then accelerated his vehicle toward the woman, who ran behind a tree to avoid being struck, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

LITITZ: Joshua L. Alexander, 47, of Lititz, was charged with two counts of child pornography, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility and disseminating photos of child sex acts after sharing three images of underage children being victimized sexually with another user on Facebook Messenger from his residence in the 400 block of East Front Street at 4:46 p.m. on March 15, 2021, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: Adam Lee Helman, 28, address unknown, was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief after breaking into Kars on King at 8:15 a.m. on March 20 and stealing the keys to a 2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 valued at $14,950, police said. Officers found Helman in the stolen car later that day, after they were called to a report of suspicious activity in the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway East, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Shelby Morgan Acker, 26, of Conestoga, was charged with simple assault and harassment after assaulting a man and pulling a 68-year-old woman’s hair during a domestic disturbance in the first block of Oak Road around 9:15 p.m. on March 2, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANOR TWP.: Malachin Rosado, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after threatening an employee at a Tobias S. Frogg at 1766 Columbia Avenue at 12:24 a.m. on Feb. 26, police said. Rosado yelled at the employee that he was going to “smoke you” and “dead you” while making handgun gestures, police said.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Elwood M. Roberson, 67, of York, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, risking catastrophe, four counts of recklessly endangering another person and a summary traffic violation after crashing his propane delivery truck into a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles at River and Blue Rock roads at 3:22 p.m. on Feb. 11, police said. Roberson, who had a BAC of 0.210%, drove into oncoming traffic and struck the tractor while his propane truck was about 80% full, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Dylan G. Armstrong, 21, of Millersville, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after driving his vehicle into an outbuilding on a property in the 1400 block of Prospect Road at 2:59 a.m. on Feb. 18, police said. The property owner reported Armstrong, who was drunk at the time, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Orlando Cruz, 37, and Kristina Contes, 27, both of Lancaster, were each charge with harassment after injuring one another during a domestic altercation in the 300 block of Hampden Drive at 9:50 p.m. on Feb, 21, police said.

MANOR TWP.: John F. Himmelsbach, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after striking a person during a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Stable Drive at 8:51 p.m. on March 18, police said.

INDECENT ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Ventura Toj Martinez, 27, whose last known address was in Lancaster, was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor after inappropriately touching a minor in the 100 block of Nursery Lane sometime in early January, police said. Martinez’s whereabouts are currently unknown, police said.

THEFT

MANOR TWP.: Arthur S. McHenry, 37, of Glen Mills, was charged with two counts of theft after renting a $4,775 GreenBroz dry flower trimmer from Plant Productions at 3626 Columbia Avenue on Dec. 11, 2020 and then failing to return it, police said. McHentry then took multiple items valued at $182.81 from the same Plant Productions on March 1, 2021 with the promise that he would return to pay for them, but failed to do so, police said.

New Holland police

THEFT

EARL TWP.: Breyan Tyler Lamb, 29, of New Holland, was charged with theft and criminal trespass after he was seen stealing a bicycle from outside a residence in the 800 block of North Railroad Avenue around 9:40 a.m. on March 22, police said. Lamb was later found in the 300 block of North Shirk Road, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRASH

WARWICK TWP.: An unidentified vehicle crashed into a parked car in the first block of Heron Road and then fled the scene without stopping sometime before 12:38 p.m. on March 19, police said.

DISTURBANCE

WARWICK TWP.: A customer refused to leave a McDonald’s restaurant at 990 Lititz Pike after receiving less french fries than expected in her order at 4:38 p.m. on March 19, police said. The customer was issued a refund and no charges were filed, police said.

FRAUD

PENN TWP.: A business in the 700 block of West Newport Road was scammed out of more than $2,500 when a fraudulent check was cashed at 2:50 p.m. on March 19, police said.