Columbia Borough police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Samuel Martinez Jr., 41, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence at 11:39 p.m. April 6 on Route 462 in the area of Glatfelter Park, police said.

Lancaster city police

THEFT

LANCASTER CITY: A brown 2006 Nissan Altima was stolen after the driver stopped at Gas Mart to pick up some items and left a minor in the car with the keys running around 1 a.m. April 12 at 653 Columbia Avenue, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER CITY: Jamal D. Lundy, 25, and Alicia Lynn Lundy, 56, both of Lancaster, were charged with simple assault after they injured another person around 9:31 p.m. April 8 in the 100 block of Green Street, police said.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Delilah Hernandez, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia following a crash investigation around 6:43 p.m. April 12 in the 2000 block of Lititz Pike, police said. Hernandez was identified as a passenger in the crash and had an active warrant out for her arrest, when police searched her, she was found to have cocaine, two smoking pipes and a light, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Michael Alan John, 36, of Denver, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after he was found sleeping inside a vehicle and admitted to an officer that he was in possession of two hypodermic needle, a tourniquet and a steel cup, containing methamphetamine residue, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Bobbie Jo Hollow, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of heroin, Seroquel, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia after she was detained following a suspected fireworks violation at St. Joseph’s Athletic Fields at 1409 Wabank Road, around 8:57 p.m. April 4, police said. Hollow was found to be in possession of two full bags of heroin, eight hypodermic needles, four empty bags of heroin, two smoking pipes, a piece of crack cocaine, one Seroquel pill, and scouring pads, police said.

LANCASTER TWP: Richard D. Walton Jr., XX, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after he was detained following a suspected fireworks violation at St. Joseph’s Athletic Fields at 1409 Wabank Road, around 8:57 p.m. April 4, police said. Walton was found to be in possession of a crack pipe and push rod, police said.

STRANGULATION, SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Julio Angel Aviles, 22, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was charged with strangulation and simple assault following a domestic dispute around 12:43 a.m. April 12 in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane, police said. Aviles strangled a woman, threw her into two walls, punched and kicked her, police said.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MANHEIM TWP.: John R. Sauers, 30, homeless, was charged with criminal trespass after he entered a structure that was posted as “condemned” around 5 p.m. April 11 in the 1000 block of Lititz Avenue, police said.

INDIRECT CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

LANCASTER TWP.: Christopher Luis Guzman-Jimenez, 25, address unknown, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after he contacted a protected person around 5:59 p.m. April 9 on Millersville Pike at Schoolhouse Road, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Bilal Butt, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after he pushed a person to the ground and intentionally applied pressure to a wound on the person’s stomach during a domestic dispute around 9:09 p.m. April 9 in the 600 block of Royal View Drive, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Nashaly Luna, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after she hit, shoved and pulled the hair of another person around 12:36 p.m. April 3 in the 1000 block of North Charlotte Street, police said.

DUI, DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Daniel Brent Long, 29, of Elizabethtown, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was identified as a driver in a crash and exhibited signs of heroin usage around 9:54 p.m. April 8 in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike, police said. Police search Long’s vehicle and found one hypodermic needle and one glassine baggie, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Peggy J. Shirk, 57, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia after police observed her inside a running vehicle while exhibiting signs of impairment around 4:25 p.m. March 19 at Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said. Shirk admitted to using heroin and police found her in possession of 13 hypodermic needles, three straws, two plastic bottle caps and one silver metal straw with a scouring pad inside, police said. Chemical testing of Shirk’s blood found morphine, monoacetylmorphine, and fentanyl, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Tien T. Ngo, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop for erratic driving around 3:47 a.m. April 2 on Columbia Avenue at Abbeyville Road, police said. Ngo had a blood alcohol content of 0.199%, police said.

RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON, SIMPLE ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Sincere Amillion Parris, 21, of Reading, was charged with recklessly endangering another person and simple assault after he punched a woman, dragged her to the floor, stomped on her chest and strangled her around 12:30 p.m. April 6 at Eden Resort Inn, 222 Eden Road, police said.

RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON

LANCASTER TWP.: Brandon Soto, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with recklessly endangering another person after he discharged a 20-gauge shotgun inside the bedroom of his apartment while attempting to clean it around 5:51 p.m. April 1 in the 1600 block of Judie Lane, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Jamiyla Marie Taylor, 31, of Mount Joy, was charged with retail theft after she was observed stealing an entire shopping cart full of merchandise, a value of $480, around 12:15 p.m. March 23 from Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: David Torres, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he was observed stealing $159.94 worth of merchandise around 1:35 p.m. March 18 from Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, police said.

