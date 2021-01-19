East Hempfield police

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown thief entered a vehicle in the first block of Rohrerston Road sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 5 and took a pool cue and loose change valued at $1,020, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown thief stole a $10,000 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle from a parking lot in the first block of Welsh Drive sometime on Jan. 7, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP: The occupants of a room at a Days Inn at 2929 Hempland Road took blankets, sheets, pillows and towels valued at more than $200, police said. The room, which was occupied from Dec. 24 to Jan. 12, also had damage valued at $200, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP: An unknown thief stole a 9mm pistol valued at $649 from a sports bag at Spooky Nook Sports at 2913 Spooky Nook Road on Jan. 13, police said.

Lancaster County sheriff

DISARMING LAW ENFORCEMENT

LANCASTER: Alejandro Rodriguez, 19, no fixed address, was charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after he tried to take an officer's gun the morning of Jan. 14, police said. Rodriguez, who had been sleeping on a Queen Street sidewalk when the officer woke him, immediately reached for the gun before being wrestled to the ground where he continued to bite and kick police, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

LANCASTER TWP.: A homeowner confronted an unknown male in his residence in the 1000 block of Woods Avenue the evening of Jan. 16, police said. The unknown trespasser fled the home without taking any items or hurting anyone, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: Two males were seen on camera throwing a large rock through the front windshield of a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Misty Drive the evening of Jan. 15, causing $600 in damage, before fleeing the area, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Mamine Baner Kolubah, 23, of Lancaster, was charged after crashing her vehicle Jan. 12 in the 1100 block of Ranck Mill Road, police said. Kolubah had a blood alcohol content of .291%, police said.

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER TWP.: Rashon Derrick Smallwood, 32, of York, was charged with strangulation, stalking, criminal mischief and harassment after strangling a woman and throwing her against a vehicle on Nov. 18, police said. Smallwood had repeatedly called and messaged the victim in violation of a protection from abuse order before arriving unannounced at her home, police said. Smallwood also caused $800 in damage to the vehicle during the altercation, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Joel M. Ruiz-Velazquez, 42, of Quarryville Borough, was charged with accessing an unauthorized device and theft after spending $1,850 using a fuel card that belonged to his former employer between April and October 2020 at a Sheetz at 1180 Manheim Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified man was seen on camera attempting to open car doors near State and West Clay streets the evening of Jan. 12, police said. Authorities believe the man took a $1,000 goose down jacket from an unlocked car in the 1300 block of Clayton Road, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH: Thaddeus Braden Matthew Hawks, 32, of Akron, was charged with two counts of DUI after he was found parked in a church parking lot while intoxicated in the early morning hours of Jan. 14, police said. Officers on patrol near Diller Avenue and West Main Street were investigating why Hawks’ vehicle was parked at the church at such an early hour when they discovered him with a blood alcohol content of .111%, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

PENN TWP.: Pedro Jose Maldonado, 18, of Penn Township, was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana after pointing an airsoft gun at a person in the 100 block of Fruitville Pike the afternoon of Jan. 12, police said. The tip of the airsoft gun had been blacked out to make it appear as though it were a real AR-15-style rifle, police said.

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Charles William Shipp, 43, was charged with DUI and other drug offenses after he was found sleeping in a running FedEx truck for hours the morning of Jan. 18, police said. Shipp, a FedEx employee, had been asked by a resident to leave but instead moved to a new location in the same development and fell asleep again, police said. He was determined to be under the influence by a drug recognition expert and provided a blood sample to authorities and was also found with heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said.

FRAUD

LITITZ: Andrew David Imhoff, 38, of Lititz, was charged with access device fraud after using a company credit card to purchase $315.57 in gasoline for himself between July and December 2020, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST PETERSBURG: Stephen Michael Ogorzalek, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after he was found trespassing at a Dunkin' Donuts on 2006 Miller Road on Jan. 9 where he had been warned not to go, police said.

PROTECTION FROM ABUSE ORDER

CLAY TWP.: Nancy Ellen Peterson, 54, was charged with violating a protection from abuse order by entering a residence she had been barred from in the 400 block of Middle Creek Road the morning of Jan. 18, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: Drew S. Krauss-Griswold, 20, was charged with violating a protection from abuse order by calling a person he had been barred from contacting the morning of Jan. 9, police said.

