East Hempfield police

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Ian Hall, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest after he resisted officers arresting him for a probation violation at the Red Carpet Inn at 2101 Columbia Avenue on July 20, police said. A Pennsylvania Adult Parole agent sustained a hand injury during the incident, police said.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP.: Lizmarie Barreras-Marrero, 36, and Ayonna N. Bair, 25, both of Lancaster, were charged with disorderly conduct after engaging in a “heated altercation” with one another in public view at Grafton Circle at 7:59 p.m. on July 16, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown thief stole a patio set, tools and a garden hose valued at a combined $310 from the backyard of a residence in the 400 block of Elmshire Drive sometime between July 21 and July 26, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOUNT JOY: Lonnie J. Burger, 39, of Mount Joy, was charged with disorderly conduct after he was seen yelling, swearing and refusing to stop making noises despite multiple requests from officers to stop in the 300 block of Cedar Lane at 1:15 a.m. on July 8, police said.

MOUNT JOY: Robert E. Felty Jr., 48, of Harrisburg, was charged with disorderly conduct and prohibited offensive weapons after he was seen in possession of a handheld stun gun and flashlight while yelling and throwing items out of his car, causing inconvenience and alarm to others, on East Main Street at noon on July 26, police said.

STALKING

MOUNT JOY: Berkeley S. Beidler, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with stalking after attempting to contact a person in the 400 block of Sunset Avenue nearly 250 times in less than two days through various social media platforms at 2 p.m. on July 10, police said.

MOUNT JOY: David Feria, 25, of Mount Joy, was charged with stalking and harassment after continuing to communicate with a person over the course of two years despite requests to stop, causing them fear, in the 200 block of East Main Street at noon on July 26, police said. Feria sent texts, images and other messages and taped a letter to the light pole across from the victim’s home, police said.

New Holland police

FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE AN OFFICER

EARL TWP.: Isaac Hunter Hubik, 22, of New Holland, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, agricultural vandalism and 10 summary traffic offenses after he was seen riding a dirt bike through a field without permission in the 500 block of South Kinzer Avenue at 10:24 p.m. on July 22, police said. Hubik sped up and ran a stop sign when officers attempted to stop him at Ranck Road and East Main Street, nearly losing control, before coming to a stop, police said. Hubik then ignored multiple orders to turn off his bike, taking off through a residential development at speeds of more than 70 mph while refusing to stop and running through multiple stops signs and riding through fields before officers discontinued the chase, police said. Hubik later turned himself in to authorities, police said.

THEFT

EARL TWP.: David Dempsey Rainelli, 51, of Narvon, was charged with retail theft and a summary traffic offense after taking two bottles of beer from a six-pack and attempting to conceal them in his waistband at a Sheetz at 698 West Main Street around 8:30 a.m. on July 17, police said. One of the bottles fell out and broke after Rainelli’s actions attracted the attention of employees, police said. Rainelli, who has a suspended driver’s license, was then seen taking the other bottle and driving away on surveillance footage, police said.

West Earl Township police

CRASH

WEST EARL TWP.: A 2014 Acura traveling north on Route 222 near mile marker 36.8 drifted off the road and onto the grassy shoulder where it flipped and landed on its roof, landing about 60 yards from the road, around 9:30 a.m. on July 29, police said. The vehicle’s 31-year-old female driver, of Lancaster, was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with minor injuries, police said. Officers believe the driver may have over-corrected when the vehicle drifted off the road, causing the vehicle to be propelled across both lanes of travel, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

WEST EARL TWP.: Anthony Mercado Morales, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of firearms not to be carried without a license, three counts of possession of prohibited offensive weapons, receiving stolen property and two drug offenses after he was found in possession of two firearms, one of which had previously been reported stolen by Lancaster police, and brass knuckles during a traffic stop in the parking lot of Fisher Park at 105 Stone Quarry Road at 9:25 p.m. on July 28, police said.