Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Carlos E. Lugo, 20, of Lancaster, and a juvenile were both charged with disorderly conduct after they physically fought in their front yard at 4:11 p.m. April 20 in the 1000 block of Center Avenue, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Allison Marie Neff, 34, of Columbia, was charged with retail theft after she was observed taking $614.91 worth of merchandise at 3:47 p.m. April 20 at Target, 1589 Fruitville Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Joshua David Gregory, 31, of Lancaster, and former employee at Domino's Pizza, was charged April 24 with theft after police discovered he stole $230.45 from the business, located at 798 New Holland Avenue, Feb. 11, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Daniel J. Dacey IV, 48, of Lancaster, was charged with theft of services after he ordered food at Miller's Ale House, located at 1000 Christopher Place, and failed to pay for it twice on Dec. 19 and Feb. 5, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Justin Dwayne Campbell, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of Xanax after he was found unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle at 6:32 p.m. April 3 in the 200 block of Settlers Bend, police said. After Campbell was taken into custody, police found him in the possession of Xanax, which Campbell was not prescribed, police said. Campbell's blooded yielded a presence of Xanax, THC, Oxycodone, Oxymorphone Xylaxine, Etizolam and Fentanyl, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: Janis Lyn Wagner, 63, of Enola, was charged with harassment after she repeatedly called Lancaster NeuroScience and Spine Associates with the intent of harassing one of the business's employees between March 13 to 17, police said.

New Holland police

THEFT

EARL TWP.: Francis Velez-Montes, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after he stole a cellphone, valued around $450, that had been briefly set down on the counter at Sheetz, located at 698 West Main Street, at 7:48 p.m. April 5, police said.

