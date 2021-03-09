Christiana Borough police

FLEEING AN OFFICER

CHRISTIANA: Michele L. Izbiansky, 40, of Christiana, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and 16 other charges after leading law enforcement on a chase through multiple townships in Lancaster and Chester counties at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, police said. Officers initially attempted to pull over Izbiansky near South Bridge and Gay streets after she was seen committing multiple traffic violations, police said. Izbianksy was finally taken down using a stun gun after she attempted to run away on foot after her vehicle came to a stop in Valley Township in Chester County, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Paul Gordon, 30, of Adamstown, was charged with criminal mischief after using a blunt object to smash the windows of a car at a residence in the first block of West Church Street at 8:43 p.m. on Dec. 14, causing $1,800 in damage, police said. A witness saw Gordon and chased after him but could not catch him, police said.

East Hempfield police

FLEEING AND ELUDING

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jose Miguel Colon-Espada, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing and eluding an officer, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and multiple summary traffic violations following a traffic stop on Good Drive near West Roseville Road on Feb. 25, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jimmy Corales Alvarado, 28, of Lancaster, was cited with harassment following an incident in the 3100 block of Nolt Road on Feb. 26, police said.

HIT AND RUN

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Mary Boyle, 39, of Ephrata, was charged with accident involving damage to an attended vehicle and multiple summary traffic violations after a hit and run crash at Sheetz Mini Market at 3101 Columbia Avenue on Jan. 30, police said.

STRANGULATION

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: David Abernathy, 40, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation and assault after a domestic incident at a Travelodge Motel at 2101 Columbia Avenue at 11:53 p.m. on March 6, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A catalytic converter valued at $700 was stolen from a truck parked at Lime Spring Farm at 2456 Marietta Avenue sometime between Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A man was seen on video at a Dollar General at 3515 Columbia Avenue placing items inside his coat and tote bag and then leaving the store without paying on March 2, police said. The total value of the items stolen is unknown, police said. Lititz Borough police CRIMINAL MISCHIEF LITITZ: An unknown person damaged a fence at a residence in the 100 block of East Front Street and vomited in the same area sometime before 2:20 p.m. on March 8, police said. The resident told officers a similar incident occurred the previous week as well, police said. HIT AND RUN LITITZ: An unknown vehicle struck a vehicle that was parked in the 100 block of East Front Street sometime during the night of March 5-6, police said. Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DISTURBANCE

A landlord was beeping his vehicle’s horn to get one of his tenants to move their vehicle in the 700 block of Fruitville Pike at 2:56 p.m. on March 5, police said.

FRAUD

CLAY TWP.: David Thomas Macon Sr., 57, of Coatesville, was charged with access device fraud and retail theft after purchasing more than $900 of merchandise at Paul B. Zimmermans at 50 Wood Corner Road on Oct. 8 without authorization from Boyd Machinery, police said.

PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS

CLAY TWP.: Leann Christina Garver, 38, of Ronks, was charged with public drunkenness after she was found acting erratically, walking in and out of traffic, staggering around and rolling back and forth in the 2000 block of West Main Street at around 6 p.m. on March 5, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

PENN TWP.: Deteriorated bones that appeared to be a human hip bone attached to a femur and another section of leg bone were discovered covered in soil and leaves at a creek bank in the 1000 block of Lancaster Road at 9:05 a.m. on March 5, police said. The remains were later identified as belonging to a deer.

VANDALISM

WARWICK TWP.: The rear window of a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Crosswinds Drive was shattered sometime during the night of March 5-6, police said.

EAST PETERSBURG: An unknown person kicked off and smashed the side mirror on a 2004 Honda Civic that was parked in the 3000 block of Caroline Drive and then took off at 6:25 p.m. on March 5, police said. An eyewitness told authorities he had seen an unfamiliar vehicle driving slowly around the neighborhood, police said. A teenager exited the vehicle, kicked off the mirror of the Civic and then drove away toward State Street, police said.

WANTED PERSON APPREHENDED

CLAY TWP.: David Macon Sr., 57, of Coatesville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for access device fraud and other related offenses following a traffic stop in the 800 block of Durlach Road at 6:02 a.m. on March 6, police said.