Columbia Borough police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

COLUMBIA: Clifford Jose Perez, 24, of Columbia, was charged with criminal mischief after throwing a rock at a vehicle near North 3rd Street at around 6:50 p.m. on May 17, police said.

Ephrata police

CRASH

EPHRATA: A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male struck a parked vehicle occupied by a woman in the 700 block of South State Street at 6:49 p.m. on June 7, police said. The impact of the crash forced both vehicles over the curb, across a portion of sidewalk, until they came to a rest in the driveway of a residence, police said. The woman was hospitalized with unknown injuries, while the juvenile was cited for traffic violations and uninjured, police said.

Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Shayla Marie Cherry, 32, of Manheim Township, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after kneeing a cop as she was being arrested in the first block of West Orange Street at 2:33 a.m. on June 5, police said. Cherry had been engaged in an altercation with an unknown woman, causing an annoyance to others in the area, and had attempted to walk away and refused to provide requested information to authorities, police said.

LANCASTER: Trina Ashley Drumm, 32, who is homeless, was charged with aggravated assault, public drunkenness and harassment after kicking a cop and spitting in their face in the first block of North Queen Street at 7:10 p.m. on June 7, police said. Officers had been called to the area after Drumm was seen touching a dollar bill with a lighter, walking into oncoming traffic and making statements of “shooting up” into her foot, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown person destroyed a tomato plant in the 1000 block of Clark Street sometime between 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on June 2, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Thelma L. Raybon, 26, and Eleika Nishay Sealey, 23, both of Lancaster, and Talyaisa D. Reid, 19, of Reading were each charged after a physical altercation with each other inside Park City Diner at 886 Plaza Boulevard at 3:58 a.m. on May 30, police said. The three women all struck another person during the incident, police said. Raybon was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct; Sealey was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct, false identification to law enforcement and two drug charges; while Reid was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and false identification to law enforcement, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Jose Miguel Torres Jr., 50, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing on Ranck Avenue at 8:51 p.m. on June 3, police said. Torres had a BAC of 0.296%, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown woman stole a purse from another customer’s shopping cart at a TJ Maxx at 832 Plaza Boulevard at 2 p.m. on May 16, police said. The woman then attempted to purchase $1,100 in electronics from a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike using debit cards found tin the purse, and fled the store when they were declined, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person stole a $364 package from the porch of a residence in the 900 block of Salisbury Court sometime before 12:50 p.m. on June 2, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown person stole a wallet and contents valued at $505 from a vehicle that was parked in the 1100 block of Elm Avenue sometime between midnight at 1 a.m. on June 6, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Denzel Jehdiel Ortiz-Montanez, 23, of Manor Township, was charged with simple assault after storming into a man’s room, pushing him toward the wall and punching him in the face in the 200 block of Stone Mill Road at 4:12 p.m. on June 7, police said. The man was conducting a live stream of a video game when Ortiz-Montanez entered the man’s room upset over unreturned gaming items, police said.

RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON

MANOR TWP.: Anthony Kimani Kiiru, 42, of Millersville, was charged with recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence after he was pulled over for reckless driving in the 100 block of Shannon Drive at 4:48 p.m. on May 5, police said. Kiiru, who refused a breath test and was unable to complete a field sobriety test, was transporting an adult with special needs back to his residence, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

ASSAULT

MOUNT JOY: Frank Xavier Colón, 19, of Elizabethtown, was charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence, accident involving damage to an attended vehicle and three traffic violations after spitting on a police officer after he was arrested for crashing into a home in the first block of Pine Street at 11:06 p.m. on July 5, police said. Colón refused a breath test, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

NEW HOLLAND: Brittany Lynn Grumbling, 29, of Denver, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic offense after driving onto railroad tracks near a bar in the first block of Diller Avenue, where she then became stuck, at 1:31 a.m. on June 4, police said. Norfolk Southern train traffic was halted due to Grumbling, who had a BAC of 0.141%, police said.

NEW HOLLAND: Brian Christopher Crego, 47, of New Holland, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic offense after backing into a pickup truck and then leaving the scene outside a bar in the first block of Diller Avenue at 11:42 p.m. on June 4, police said. Crego, who had a BAC of 0.085%, was later found based on witness descriptions of his vehicle, police said.

NEW HOLLAND: Havugimana Niyomugabo, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic offense after officers spotted him driving in the oncoming lane of traffic and then nearly striking a curb near Diller Avenue and Locust Street at 2:31 a.m. on June 5, police said. Niyomugabo had a BAC of 0.164%, police said.

FALSE REPORTS

NEW HOLLAND: John William Ulrich, 51, of East Earl, was charged with false reports after claiming his debit card was stolen by someone he knew and used to withdraw more than $2,200 in April 2021, police said. It was later determined that Ulrich allowed the person to use his debit card and PIN, police said.

VANDALISM

NEW HOLLAND: Ceiling tiles and lights were damaged inside a men’s bathroom at New Holland Park at 400 East Jackson Street sometime before June 5, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRASH

WARWICK TWP.: Desiree Tomlinson, 36, of Lititz, was charged with accident involving damage to an attended vehicle and careless driving after rear-ending an occupied vehicle and then leaving the scene without providing information or checking for injuries in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Kissel Village at 1008 Lititz Pike at 8:30 a.m. on June 7, police said.