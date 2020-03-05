Columbia Borough police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Stephen Michael Horner, 66, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving after driving his vehicle into two trees, a stop sign and numerous parked vehicles at 10:11 p.m. Feb. 18 in the AAG Auto Sale lot in the 1300 block of Lancaster Avenue, police said. While trying to remove Horner from the wrecked vehicle, first responders noticed a strong scent of alcohol coming from Horner and his vehicle, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

TERRORISTIC THREATS, ASSAULT, HARASSMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Srijana Tiwari, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment after a fight Feb. 14 in the 100 block of Welsh Drive, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Michael Bowers, 42, of Bernville, was charged with theft after he took 15 key fobs from various makes of vehicles Feb. 12 from America's Auto Auction Lancaster, 1040 Commercial Avenue, police said. Total estimated value of loss is $2,890, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Eric Lee Jackson, 38, of Nottingham, was charged with retail theft after he was captured on video surveillance switching out an empty Dewalt 20-volt drill set box and an empty Porter Cable Oscillating tool box with complete box sets and returning them for a refund Feb. 3 at Lowes, 25 Rohrerstown Road, police said. Total estimated value of loss is $319.98, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Richard Rodriguez-Ysabel, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he was caught on video surveillance walking out with a GE 24000 E Star Window AC Unit without making payment at Lowes, 25 Rohrerstown Road, Feb. 12, police said. Total estimated value of loss is $599.99, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Sarah Taylor, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property after a hit-and-run crash at 8:05 p.m. Feb. 6 on Centerville Road in the area of Marietta Avenue, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREAT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Esteban Cruz, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, defiant trespass, harassment and criminal mischief after a fight Feb. 10 on McGovernville Road in the area of Swarr Run Road, police said.

Manheim Township police

STRANGULATION, ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Anthony Salveggi, 51, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after he choked a woman and punched her in the side of her head twice around 8:45 a.m. March 2 in the 1300 block of Blue Jay Drive, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Jeffrey S. Miller, 57, of Willow Street, was charged with driving under the influence after police received a report of an intoxicated driver and Miller was found in his vehicle parked on the wrong side of the road and smelling heavily of alcohol at 8:27 p.m. Feb. 23 at Ridgewood Court and Richland Drive, police said. Miller's blood alcohol content was 0.107%, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DRUG CHARGES

LITITZ: David Fickes, 57, of Ephrata, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances after he was stopped for a traffic violation at 1:20 a.m. March 4 on Route 222 in the area of mile marker 55, police said.

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Deborah Kay Mosier, 66, of Lititz, and Carlos Nathaniel Parada, 32, of Lititz, were charged with theft after they went to Green Hill Farms Grocery, 615 East Newport Road, and took several items without paying on Dec. 18 and Jan. 7, police said.

