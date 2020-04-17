Ephrata police

TERRORISTIC THREATS, SIMPLE ASSAULT

EPHRATA TWP.: Randall Good, 54, of Ephrata, was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault after an incident April 9 in the 100 block of Heritage Road, police said.

THEFT

EPHRATA TWP.: Jose A. Rodriguez-Almodovar, 38, of Ephrata, was charged with retail theft after he removed price labels from two tumblers valued at $0.50 and placed them to two separate tool sets priced at $148 and $19.97 and then checked out in the self-checkout lane around 5 p.m. April 4 at Walmart, 890 East Main Street, police said.

Manheim Township police

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Jayson Mari, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after he showed up at another person’s residence after being told not to do so around 7 p.m. April 12 in the 700 block of Wyncroft Terrace, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Douglas S. Thomas, 56, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after he punched another person’s vehicle around 4:10 p.m. April 10 at Sheetz, 3205 Lititz Pike, police said.

RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON, DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Michael J. Fretz, 34, of Lancaster, was charged April 16 with recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence after he crashed a vehicle into the front porch of a residence and fled the scene around 7:30 a.m. March 18 in the 2700 block of Lititz Pike, police said. Fretz was located near the crash, exhibited signs of impairment and admitted to consuming controlled substances prior to the crash, police said. A chemical test of Fretz’s blood yielded Adderall and Wellbutrin, police said.

Pequea Township police

DUI

PEQUEA TWP.: Amanda Balzer-Costin, 37, from Bel Air, Maryland, was charged April 16 with driving under the influence after she failed to slow or stop for slowed traffic and caused a six-vehicle accident around 11:30 a.m. Feb. 24 on Long Lane, police said. Balzer-Costin showed signs of impairment and another driver provided police with a video of Balzer-Costin driving erratically before the crash, police said.

ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD

PEQUEA TWP.: Dalton J. Landis, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with access device fraud after he found a lost credit card belonging to a Pequea Township resident and used it at a retail store March 15, police said.

