Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Noah James Dieffenbach, 23, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for speeding about 2:10 a.m. Nov. 9 in the 1800 block Fruitville Pike, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.161%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Jonathan Manuel Suarez, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after he was in a crash about 3:50 a.m. Nov. 10 in the 1800 block Eden Road, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.213%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Elaine M. Gioeli, 25, of Red Lion, was charged with driving under the influence after she appeared impaired while talking to police about a crash she saw early morning Nov. 10 at York Road at Lititz Pike, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.233%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Eric E. David, 34, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and marijuana possession after he was stopped for erratic driving about 3:10 a.m. Oct. 12 at Harrisburg Pike and Route 30 West, police said. Marijuana smoke was coming from his vehicle, police said. He tested positive for methamphetamine, THC and cocaine, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Alexander S. Polischouk, 31, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container after he was stopped for an expired license plate about 2:05 a.m. Nov. 9 in the 1600 block New Holland Pike, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.199%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Justin Dwayne Campbell, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and heroin possession after he was in a crash about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at York Road at Lititz Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Zachary T. Young, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia after he was stopped while driving on a flat tire about 9 p.m. Nov. 9 at North President Avenue at West Clay Street, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP.: Sean A. Brison, 44, and Brandon L. Brison, 28, were charged with disorderly conduct after fighting a person about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 200 block of Dickens Drive, police said.

n LANCASTER TWP.: Marcell David Hill, 27, of Manheim Township, was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and harassment after domestic dispute about 9:30 p.m. at his home in the 200 block of Dickens Drive, police said. He punched and slapped a person several times and threw their cell phone, causing $600 damage, police said. He also fought with two other people at the house, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST PETERSBURG: Joanna Ruth Hagens, 24, and Kyle Michael Davis, 28, both of East Petersburg, were each charged with harassment after a domestic dispute, police said.

PFA VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Kevin L. Joyner, Jr., 36, of Lancaster, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after he contacted a protected person Nov. 7-8 in the 400 block of Eden Road, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Oliver D. Moore, 49, of Lancaster, was charged with theft after he took a $43 bottle of vodka from a storage room about 10:15 a.m. Nov. 8 from P.J. Whelihan’s Pub+Restaurant, 1569 Fruitville Pike, police said.

Millersville Borough police

DUI

MILLERSVILLE: Edwin E. Metzger Jr., 30, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop about 3 a.m. Nov. 2 on Manor Avenue, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mount Joy police

ASSAULT

MOUNT JOY: Brian Fultano, 33, of Mount Joy, was charged with simple assault after a domestic incident Oct. 25 in the first block of Penn Court Drive, police said.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MOUNT JOY: Cole Alexander Fenstermaker, 19, Mount Joy, was charged with criminal trespass after he broke into an unoccupied apartment Nov. 3 in the 300 block of Sassafras Terrace, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOUNT JOY: Mateo Gonzalez-Sanchez, 39, of Mount Joy, was charged with disorderly conduct after a Nov. 3 incident in the 200 block of West Main Street, police said.

THEFT

MOUNT JOY: Tyler Jeffrey Lawrence, 20, of Red Lion, was charged theft after taking a flat screen television, air conditioner and a bottle of vodka Oct. 29 from a home in the 200 block of West Main Street, police said.

State police

HARASSMENT

COLERAIN TWP.: Sarah Harrison, 35, and Miguel Pantoja-Rojas, 29, both of Christiana, were each charged with harassment after a Nov. 6 incident in the 300 block of Bell Road, police said.