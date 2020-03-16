East Earl Township police

FORGERY, DRUG CHARGES

EAST EARL TWP.: Taylor D. Lyons, 30, of Honey Brook, was charged March 6 with forgery for possession of counterfeit forgery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while privilege is suspended after a traffic stop and he was found to be the subject of an arrest warrant at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 15 on Springville Road at Division Highway, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Ryan Michael Beard, 25, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after he was found driving the wrong way down a one-way street around 1:42 a.m. March 14 on East Lincoln Avenue, police said. Beard had a blood alcohol content of 0.124%, police said.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Amos Clay III, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers responded to his residence to arrest him and searched his person and found marijuana, money and two cell phones at 2:30 p.m. March 6 on North School Lane at Columbia Avenue, police said. Officers obtained a search warrant for Clay's residence and found a digital scale, clear baggies, a cigar package, seven baggies of marijuana and $315, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Thomas R. Shumate, 50, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after a crash investigation found that he was a driver in the crash and exhibited signs of impairment at 1:58 a.m. Feb. 16 on Route 222 North, police said. Shumate admitted to consuming alcohol before the crash and had a blood alcohol content of 0.199%, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Chiquita N. Stokes, 44, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after she was observed stealing $73.90 worth of merchandise from CVS Pharmacy, 1278 Millersville Pike, at 7:20 p.m. Feb. 14, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Qurona Marie Toney, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after she was observed taking $109.86 worth of merchandise from Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, at 2:39 p.m. Jan. 3, police said.

