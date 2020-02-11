Police log logo 2

East Hempfield police

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Julio Roman, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and harassment after police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of Swarr Run Road on Jan. 25, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Zachary Brown, 25, of Gordonville, was charged after a crash Feb. 4 at Running Pump Road and Noll Drive.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jose Luis Lopez Jr., 36, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop in the 200 block of Church Street Jan. 29, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Police responded to the reported theft of a credit card and cash from a wallet in a locked locker at Hempfield Area Recreation Commission, 950 Church St., Feb. 1, police said. Total estimated loss is $200, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jose Colon-Espada, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he took $366.12 of Red Bull from Sheetz Mini Market, 3101 Columbia Ave., on Jan. 12 and 21, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: James Junior Williams, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with theft after an incident at McDonald’s, 1755 Columbia Ave., Jan. 2, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter

Manheim Township police

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Jessica L. Carrera, 22, of Lancaster, was charged after a crash Feb. 1 on Schoolhouse Road at Manor House Lane. Police said she had a blood alcohol content of 0.107%.

LANCASTER TWP.: Jasmine L. Everett, 24, of Lancaster, was charged after driving erratically Feb. 2 on Columbia Avenue at Jackson Drive. Police said she had a blood alcohol content of 0.165%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

MANHEIM TWP.: Melinda L. Mackend, 35, of Leola, was charged after a crash Jan. 18 on Oregon Pike at East Oregon Road. Police said she had a blood alcohol content of 0.168%.

MANHEIM TWP.: Guido M. Penafiel, 39, of Lancaster, was charged after a crash Jan. 31 on Route 283 East at Manheim Pike. After hitting another vehicle, Penafiel drove off, police said. Police pulled Penafiel over and said he had a blood alcohol content of 0.286%, more than three times the legal limit.