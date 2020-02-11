East Hempfield police
ASSAULT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Julio Roman, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and harassment after police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of Swarr Run Road on Jan. 25, police said.
DUI
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Zachary Brown, 25, of Gordonville, was charged after a crash Feb. 4 at Running Pump Road and Noll Drive.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jose Luis Lopez Jr., 36, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop in the 200 block of Church Street Jan. 29, police said.
THEFT
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Police responded to the reported theft of a credit card and cash from a wallet in a locked locker at Hempfield Area Recreation Commission, 950 Church St., Feb. 1, police said. Total estimated loss is $200, police said.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jose Colon-Espada, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he took $366.12 of Red Bull from Sheetz Mini Market, 3101 Columbia Ave., on Jan. 12 and 21, police said.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: James Junior Williams, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with theft after an incident at McDonald’s, 1755 Columbia Ave., Jan. 2, police said.
Manheim Township police
DUI
LANCASTER TWP.: Jessica L. Carrera, 22, of Lancaster, was charged after a crash Feb. 1 on Schoolhouse Road at Manor House Lane. Police said she had a blood alcohol content of 0.107%.
LANCASTER TWP.: Jasmine L. Everett, 24, of Lancaster, was charged after driving erratically Feb. 2 on Columbia Avenue at Jackson Drive. Police said she had a blood alcohol content of 0.165%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.
MANHEIM TWP.: Melinda L. Mackend, 35, of Leola, was charged after a crash Jan. 18 on Oregon Pike at East Oregon Road. Police said she had a blood alcohol content of 0.168%.
MANHEIM TWP.: Guido M. Penafiel, 39, of Lancaster, was charged after a crash Jan. 31 on Route 283 East at Manheim Pike. After hitting another vehicle, Penafiel drove off, police said. Police pulled Penafiel over and said he had a blood alcohol content of 0.286%, more than three times the legal limit.