Lititz Borough police

ASSAULT

LITITZ: Eric Wade Lindemuth, 49, of Lititz, was charged with simple assault and harassment after striking a woman in the face, giving her a bloody nose, during a domestic disturbance in the first block of East Center Street at 2:34 p.m. on June 16, police said.

DISTURBANCE

LITITZ: A resident in the 500 block of North Water Street disturbed officers who were directing traffic from a gas leak in the area at 12:01 p.m. on June 16, police said. The resident left before officers could speak with them, police said. The resident was later warned about their behavior, police said.

Manor Township police

THEFT

THEFT: Two unknown men were seen taking “pre roll” and “wraps” from a Smokers Vapors at 137 Oak Ridge Drive and leaving the store without paying for them at 11:45 a.m. on June 18, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FRAUD

WARWICK TWP.: An unknown person filed for unemployment using the maiden name of a Lincoln Road resident sometime before 2:21 p.m. on June 17, police said. No fiscal loss has been identified, police said.

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Two bicycles, an NXT mountain mike a Mongoose bike, were stolen near a trail at Linier Park trail at 303 East Newport Road at 3:58 p.m. on June 16, police said. Two youths left the bicycles near the trail and found that they had been stolen when they returned, police said.

EAST PETERSBURG: Brianna Lynn Bossinger, 24, of Harrisburg, was charged with harassment after assaulting a man during an argument in the 2600 block of Northfield Drive sometime on June 13, police said. The man sustained minor injuries, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

CRASH

DRUMORE TWP.: A vehicle traveling south along Lancaster Pike near Friendly Drive struck a cow in the road at 2:18 a.m. on June 11, police said. No one was injured in the crash, though the status of the cow was not stated, police said.