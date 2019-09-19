Columbia Borough police

DISTURBANCE

COLUMBIA: Ashley Marie Dellet, 36, of Columbia, was charged with creating a disturbance based on an incident Friday in the 500 block of Manor Street, police said.

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Kyle James Spicer, 22, of Columbia, was charged with harassment based on an incident Friday in the 800 block of Wright Street, police said.

COLUMBIA: Timothy Jason Fisher, 33, of Columbia was charged with harassment after making obscene gestures Sept. 12 to security guards at his former employer, located in the 1400 block of Lancaster Avenue, and threatening several employees in phone calls, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

DENVER: Anthony J Castanho, 30, of Frederick, Maryland, was charged with four counts of driving under the influence and two traffic summaries he hit a utility pole July 11 the 500 block of South 4th Street and continued driving, police said. He was found passed out in a corn field about a mile away, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.26%, and he had high levels of marijuana in his blood, police said.

Lancaster city police

WEAPON VIOLATION

LANCASTER: Carmelo Ruhl-Marrero, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with possessing a firearm without a concealed carry permit after he was found with a handgun in his pants Sept. 3 in the 600 block of Saint Joseph Street, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Michael Lawrence Gray, 57, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a crash Sept. 12 at New Holland Avenue and Pleasure Road, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.26%, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Vo V. Thanh, 29, of Lititz, was charged with drug and paraphernalia possession after he was found with heroin and a needle when police were called for a disturbance Sept. 6 at Turkey Hill, 600 Richmond Drive, police said. Thanh was also charged by Manor Township police with unauthorized use of a vehicle after he took his mother's vehicle from an address in the 2000 block of New Danville Pike between Sept. 5-6, police said.

OPEN LEWDNESS

MANHEIM TWP.: Ann Pittaoulis, 64, of Philadelphia, and Ibrahim Bechara, 77, of Brookhaven, were charged with open lewdness after they were seen engaging in a sex act in a parked car Monday in the parking lot of Oregon Commons, 1525 Oregon Pike, police said. Bechara was also charged with indecent exposure.

Mount Joy police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOUNT JOY: Alfred Myers, 50, of the 300 block of Tumble Stone Drive, Mount Joy, was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness after pushing a person to the ground and yelling vulgarities while drunk about 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Weis, 441 W. Main St., police said.

MOUNT JOY: Anthony L. Estavez, 39, of the 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct based on an incident Saturday in the first block of East Main Street, police said.

DUI

MOUNT JOY: Jarrod Allen Davis, 33, of Middletown, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding and related offenses after he was stopped about 4:25 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 900 block of W. Main St., police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.09%, police said.

MOUNT JOY: Arturo Bautista-Alvarez, 44, of the 600 block of Wood Street, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped about 11:20 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Bridge Boulevard, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.128%, police said.

HARASSMENT

MOUNT JOY: Annette Martin, 50, and Chad A. Martin, 19, both of the of the first block of Hampshire Court, Marietta, were each charged with harassment based on an incident July 18 in the first block of Frank Street, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MOUNT JOY: Adam Tyler Miller, 24, of the 300 block of Walnut Street, Columbia, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct after he punched a person in the face about 2:30 a.m. Sept. 1 in the first block of East Main Street, police said.

THEFT

MOUNT JOY: Tara Lynn Coble, homeless, 37, was charged with theft after she stole a person's sweatshirt, phone and keys Sept. 12 in the 300 block of East Main Street, police said.

Strasburg police

DUI

STRASBURG: Erik Lee Clutter, 22, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after an incident Sept. 8 at Rutter's, 405 Historic Drive, police said.

DRUG-RELATED CHARGES

STRASBURG: April J. Riley, 40, of Quarryville, was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, and David L. Morrissey, 33, of Quarryville, was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia after an incident Sept. 5 in the 400 block of Historic Drive, police said.

STRASBURG: Darrell Stewart Age, 60, of St. Louis, Missouri, was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia after an incident Sept. 6 at Travelodge, 290 N. Decatur St., police said.

West Lampeter police

DUI, DRUG POSSESSION

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Samuel Metropolis, 20, of Willow Street, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia after police stopped him for a traffic violation about 1 a.m. Aug. 24, police said.

Josiah Hill, 22, of Ephrata, a passenger, was charged with possessing marijuana and paraphernalia and another passenger, a 17-year-old from Lititz, was charged with possessing LSD and paraphernalia, police said.

DRUG POSSESSION

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Dawn Kling, 50, of Willow Street, was charged with possessing marijuana, cocaine, mushrooms and paraphernalia after she was stopped for a traffic violation at 10:30 a.m. Friday on Eshleman Mill Road, police said.