East Cocalico Township police
DUI
EAST COCALICO TWP.: Titus Hoover, 58, of Reamstown, was charged with driving under the influence after he was observed riding a bicycle while intoxicated and was stopped by police on North Reading Road Jan. 25, police said. Hoover had a blood alcohol content of 0.206%, police said.
EAST COCALICO TWP.: Abigail E. Rickert, 27, of Adamstown, was charged with driving under the influence after she was observed driving recklessly and was found by officers in her parked vehicle in the first block of Thistle Drive Jan. 11, police said. Rickert showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody after field sobriety tests, police said. Rickert had a blood alcohol content of 0.319%, police said.
EAST COCALICO TWP.: Brandon Lee Smith, 45, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence, counterfeit documents and plate, driving without ignition interlock and driving while operating privilege suspended after police stopped him for appeared to be tampered inspection stickers and found him to display signs of impairment in the first block of Denver Road Dec. 31, police said. Upon examination of the stickers, they were found to be counterfeit, police said. A blood test showed that Smith was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the stop, police said. He also had an outstanding warrant when officers conducted the traffic stop, police said.
DUI AND DRUG CHARGES
EAST COCALICO TWP.: Bryan Dale Lynch, 48, of Wernersville, Pennsylvania, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after police stopped him for a traffic violation in the 2500 block of North Reading Road at 1:46 p.m. Jan 3, police said. Lynch displayed signs of impairment and could not perform roadside sobriety tests, police said. He was also in possession of methamphetamine and a pipe, police said.
East Lampeter Township police
DRUG CHARGES
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Brandon Smith, 29, of New Providence, was charged with possession of drugs after he was observed sitting in a vehicle by police at the Econo Lodge, 2165 Lincoln Highway East, at 10:39 p.m. Feb. 3, police said. Smith was found to have an outstanding warrant through the Lancaster County's Sheriff's Department and was placed into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, police said.
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Aaron Weems, 41, of Conestoga, was charged with possession of marijuana in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East at 1:40 a.m. Feb. 2, police said.
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Crystal Miller, 37, of Gap, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Horseshoe Road at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 1, police said. When speaking with Miller and another occupant, officers detected the odor of marijuana, and after a search, found marijuana and paraphernalia, police said.
EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Theodore Blantz, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in the first block of Midway Farms Lane at 3:32 p.m. Feb. 1, police said. While speaking with Blantz, officers detected the odor of marijuana, searched the vehicle and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.