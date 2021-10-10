East Hempfield Township police

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jeffrey A. Walton, Jr. 24, address unknown, was charged with receiving stolen property after he was found with more than $500 worth of various stolen items at his room in a home in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:11 a.m. on Oct. 5, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unidentified man and woman stole a large amount of clothing valued at more than $600 from an Under Armour store at Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Two unidentified women filled bags with more than $500 worth of merchandise at an Under Armour store at Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East and then fled the store without paying sometime on Sept. 26, police said.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Two unidentified women were seen concealing more than $300 worth of shoes at a Famous Footwear store at Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East and then fleeing the store without paying around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 4, police said.

Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA: An unidentified man was seen stealing money from the tip jar on the counter of an Auntie Ann’s Pretzel in a Walmart at 890 East Main Street sometime on Sept. 20, police said.

EPHRATA TWP.: Charles Alan Dow, 48, and Catherine M. Lefever, both of Kinzers, were charged with retail theft after failing to ring $602.12 worth of merchandise at a self-checkout at a Walmart in at 890 East Main Street at 10:58 p.m. on Sept. 24, police said.

Lancaster city police

BURGLARY

LANCASTER: Marcus Dwayne Savage Jr., 30, of York city, was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, attempted criminal trespass, seven counts of criminal mischief, two counts of defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and a noise ordinance violation after shattering a glass door and breaking into a home in the 300 block of West Orange street at 5:37 a.m. on Aug. 7, police said. Officers tracked Savage, who damaged numerous items and loudly yelled an obscenity, by following a blood trail, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: A person rented several tools and equipment from The Rental Zone in the 100 block of Seymour Street on Sept. 30 and then never returned the items by Oct. 6, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

EAST PETERSBURG: A group of children was seen on the back porch of an abandoned residence in the 6300 block of Lemon Street at 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 7, police said. The children told an adult they were looking for a missing cat, though officers were unable to find the children or a cat, police said.

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: A $400 iPad Mini was stolen from a car near the 600 block of Wateredge Road sometime between 11 a.m. on Oct. 2 and noon on Oct. 5, police said.