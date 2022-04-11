Columbia Borough police

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Robert Newton Lewis Jr., 40, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault after attacking a woman, causing her to bleed from her head, in the 300 block of Walnut Street at 10:02 p.m. on March 2, police said. Officers were alerted to the assault after receiving two 911 hang up calls, police said.

TRESPASS

COLUMBIA: James Edward Rountry, 41, of York, was charged with criminal trespass after refusing to leave a property in the 500 block of Poplar Street despite being told to do so several times around 11:30 p.m. on March 31, police said. Officers had to physically lift Rountry and place him into a police vehicle after he was passively resistant, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: An unoccupied vehicle parked in the first block of North Broad Street was struck and damaged by an unidentified vehicle that continued traveling southbound without stopping sometime between 9:50 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on April 7, police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Colleen Mary McCrabb, 51, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence, three counts of endangering the welfare of children, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle and three summary traffic violations after striking another vehicle at Euclid Drive and Sammar Road at 7:55 p.m. on April 7, police said. McCrabb, who refused a blood test but appeared to be under the influence, had three children in the vehicle at the time, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

THEFT

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: CPC4 computer modules were stolen from 26 Freightliner Tractors at a local business sometime between April 1 and 5, police said.