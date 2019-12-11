Columbia police

SHOTS FIRED

COLUMBIA BOROUGH: Police are investigating after a caller said they heard about four or five shots fired around 12:45 a.m. near Avenue J and South Third Street on Dec. 10. Police said they found six casings in the alley next to the 100 block of South Third Street and ask that anyone in the area with home surveillance cameras to check their footage. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-6844-7735.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Karley Hollis, 45, of Adamstown, was charged with driving under the influence after being pulled over for a traffic summary at 12:23 a.m. Sept. 20 on North Reading and North Muddy Creek road, police said. A blood test showed Hollis had high levels of alprazolam, oxycodone and oxymorphone in her system, police said.

DENVER: Brandi Styer, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after police found her at the scene of a hitand-run on Reinholds Road at 1:02 a.m. Nov. 28, police said. Styer’s blood alcohol content was 0.206% police said.

DENVER: Pavel Zimin, 40, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after police said he assaulted his friend and drove home on Nov. 21. Zimin and his friend had an argument over a bottle of vodka, and Zimin punched his friend before leaving, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Kelly Ann Zeager, 51, of Akron, was charged with driving under the influence after hitting two parked vehicles on North Reamstown Road on Nov. 17, police said. Zeager’s blood alcohol content was 0.179%, police said.

HARASSMENT

DENVER: Jared Ryan Smith, 29, of Denver, was charged with harassment after he pushed another person into a porch railing causing it to break, on Nov. 11, police said. The argument began after a child damaged a water bottle, police said.

Manor Township police

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Rose Dow, 65, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after she slapped her 37-year-old son because he entered Dow’s and her husband’s bedroom when the son heard the couple fighting at 12:58 a.m. Dec. 2, police said.

State police

BURGLARY

STRASBURG TWP.: Police are investigating after nearly $6,000 worth of items were stolen from Journey Church, 202 Hartman Bridge Road, on Nov. 22. Stolen items included an iMac worth $1,700, a Canon camera and tripod worth $2,300, a headset mic valued at $1,000, a wireless mic worth $350, and a 4K converter worth $350. A door lock valued at $300 also was damaged.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEACOCK TWP.: Two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old girl were charged with disorderly conduct after a fight at Pequea Valley High School on Dec. 9, police said. Four girls were involved in the fight, which happened at 8:13 a.m., police said.

STRANGULATION

ELIZABETH TWP.: Sean Solley, 34, of Lititz, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment for hitting a 41-year-old woman multiple times and choking her Dec. 3 on Park Avenue, police said.