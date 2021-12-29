East Hempfield Twp. police

HARASSMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP: Jessica Folge, 22, of Myersville, Maryland, was cited with harassment on Dec. 13, following an incident at Spooky Nook Sports on Dec. 9, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 14-year-old female student was cited for harassment on Dec. 14, following an incident at River Rock Academy on Dec. 9, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck was reported stolen from a driveway on Barr Boulevard near Marietta Avenue on Dec. 12, police said. The vehicle was located by Manor Township Police on Joseph Road near Millersville.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An estimated $7,000 was reported stolen from a home on Madge Drive near Columbia Avenue, police said on Dec. 15. The theft occurred at the home from Dec. 7 through Dec. 15, police added.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An estimated $1,800 worth of construction equipment was reported stolen from a construction site on Founders Way near Miller Avenue on Dec. 15, police said. Two pole pump jacks were reported missing from the site.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An estimated $1,200 worth of yard equipment was reported missing from a work trailer on South Spring Circle near Noll Drive on Dec. 15, according to police. Two backpack leaf blowers were reported missing from the trailer, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Derrick Bleach, 39, and Legious Minder, 19, both of Allentown, were charged with retail theft and related charges on Dec. 17 after an incident at Giant Food Store on Centerville Road near Marietta Avenue on Nov. 27, police said. Bleach and Minder were charged with emptying shelves of the health and beauty aisles and leaving the building with an estimated $2,460 worth of products, police said. Police issued warrants for their arrest.

ASSAULT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Hector Ortiz-Rivera, 43, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault on Dec. 17 following an altercation at a Royal Farms on Rohrerstown Road near Embassy Drive on Nov. 2, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Michael Snyder, 51, of Robesonia, was charged with simple assault following an altercation on Nov. 16 at the Penn State Medical Center construction site near Harrisburg Pike, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Xavier Graham, 29, of East Petersburg, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence following a single-vehicle crash Dec.18 on Stevens Street near Chadwyck Lane, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH: Emilio Hernandez-Cisneros, 56, of New Holland, was charged with driving under the influence following a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 25 on Main Street near George C. Delp Road, according to police. Hernandez-Cisneros was traveling eastbound on West Main Street, where he hit a fire hydrant and struck a curb before overturning the car, police said. His blood alcohol content was later found to be 0.146%, police said.

EARL TWP.: Craig Kline, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence on Dec. 25, after police observed Kline failing to stay in a lane, police said. Kline was stopped and later shown to have a blood alcohol content of 0.164%, police said.

Manor Twp. police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Manneisha Hayes, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and driving under the influence after police stopped Hayes for a traffic stop on Nov. 28, according to police. There was a 3-year-old passenger in the vehicle, police said. Hayes refused a breath test prior to her charges, police said.