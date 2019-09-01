Columbia police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

COLUMBIA: Kathy Elizabeth Winters, 48, of Columbia, was charged with criminal mischief after an incident in the 200 block of South Fifth Street at 6:11 a.m. Aug. 23, police said.

Lancaster city police

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

LANCASTER: Jose Manuel Rivera-Lopez, 31, of the 800 block of Marjory Terrace, was charged with child endangerment, harassment and related charges after he slapped a woman while she held her infant, then, while he had hold of the infant, pushed the woman, and in doing so, caused the infant’s head to hit a chair, police said. The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at a Lancaster residence, police said. The infant was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment, police said.

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER: Terry Lee Rotmund, 31, of the 600 block of High Street, was charged with strangulation and child endangerment after he pulled a woman’s hair and pushed her while she was holding a child, causing the woman and child to fall, and then choking the woman, police said. The incident occurred about 9 p.m. Aug. 22 at a Lancaster residence, police said.

Manor Township police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Denise Jenkins, 18, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault and one count of resisting arrest after she bit two police officers and assaulted a family member by biting, scratching and pulling hair Aug. 19 in the 100 block of Banyan Circle Drive, police said. The two officers had to be treated for minor lacerations, according to police.

Mount Joy Borough police

WITNESS INTIMIDATION

MOUNT JOY: Shawn P. Schweers, 46, of the 500 block of West Main Street, was charged with two counts of witness intimidation after he called a person four times and tried to get them to withdraw charges in August, police said.

State police

DRUG POSSESSION

SALISBURY TWP.: Dakota Patrone, 25, of Gap, was charged with drug possession after police were called because he was high on heroin and/or fentanyl while lying naked in his living room, police said. Patrone was recently released from Lancaster County Prison and on parole, according to police.