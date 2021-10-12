East Earl Township police

BURGLARY

EAST EARL TWP.: Richard E. Davenport, 50, of Lancaster, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and harassment after forcing himself into a residence in the 900 block of Main Street to “check on” the resident’s welfare around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

EAST EARL TWP.: Lisa D. Mitchell, 55, of Coatesville, was charged with unsworn falsification to authorities after making false written statements while attempting to purchase a gun at The Sportsman’s Shop at 1214 Main Street sometime on Aug. 28, police said. The false statements were discovered during the pre-purchase background check and Mitchell’s purchase was denied, police said.

INTIMIDATION OF VICTIMS

EAST EARL TWP.: Kevin Allan Edwards, 36, of New Holland, was charged with intimidation of victims or witnesses after calling a victim or witness of a previous arrest and begging them to drop the charges around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 21, police said. Edwards is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post bail on a previous arrest for simple assault, intimidation of witnesses or victims, endangering the welfare of children and harassment.

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Derek Dwayne Getz, 31, formerly of New Holland, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after stealing property from a resident in the 1100 block of Reservoir Road sometime on Sept. 21, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: An unidentified vehicle struck a parked car in the 100 block of North Liberty Street and fled the scene without stopping sometime between 4 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 10, police said.

DISTURBANCE

LITITZ: A group of about eight children were seen throwing walnuts at street signs in the 700 block of South Broad Street around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 8, police said. The children were sent home and warned not to throw items at the signs, which appeared undamaged, police said.

New Holland police

FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

NEW HOLLAND: Dale Jacob Kreider, 26, was charged with false identification to law enforcement and a summary traffic offense after providing officers with a false identity while being questioned at an unstated incident at a residence in the 300 block of West Main Street around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, police said. Kreider was found to have an arrest warrant for a prior retail theft and a suspended driver’s license, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

TRAFFIC VIOLATION

PENN TWP.: Sheena Lynn Shenenberger, 39, of Manheim, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle without ignition interlock after she was stopped for a traffic violation in the 1400 block of Lancaster Road sometime on Sept. 14, police said. The vehicle Shenenberger was driving did not have an ignition interlock system as required by the restrictions on her driver’s license, police said.