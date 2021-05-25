Amtrak police

THEFT

LANCASTER: Kevin Arroyo-Rodriguez, 25, of Norristown, Montgomery County, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, damaging railroad property, criminal mischief and theft from a motor vehicle after taking an Amtrak GSA work truck from the Amtrak Lancaster station at 53 East McGovern Avenue at around 9 p.m. on May 15, police said. The vehicle, a 2016 Ford F-250, was later found within walking distance from Arroyo-Rodriguez's home in Norristown with $3,000 in damage and missing $700 in tools, police said. The vehicle’s onboard camera showed Arroyo-Rodriguez driving the truck through multiple jurisdictions, police said.

Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA: Elizabeth Fertko, 56 of Leola, and Tina Knisely, 41, of Narvon, were charged with retail theft and conspiracy after stealing $390 worth of merchandise from a Walmart at 890 East Main Street at 4:30 p.m. on May 22, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LITITZ: Political signs and flags were stolen and vandalized at a residence in the 200 block of Andover Lane sometime during the night of May 21-22, police said.

HIT AND RUN

LITITZ: An unknown tractor trailer struck a traffic light stanchion at South Broad Street and West Second Avenue, damaging the base of the stanchion, at around 3:10 p.m. on May 22, police said. The tractor trailer then continued south along South Broad Street, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Randall Eugene Kreiser, 28, of Manor Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment after punching a woman in the face multiple times during a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Knollwood Road at 8:29 p.m. on May 22, police said. The woman sustained cuts to her nose that bled on her face, chest and arms, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Antonio R. Morales, 23, of Manor Township, was charged with simple assault and harassment after throwing a man to the grown and punching him, causing contusions and abrasions to his face and head, during a domestic dispute in the 2000 block of Stone Mill Road at 10:40 p.m. on May 22, police said.

New Holland police

ASSAULT

NEW HOLLAND: Andrew Gregory Oliveria, 37, was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest after punching a cop and then knocking a stun gun out of the officer’s hand as authorities were attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant at a Shell gas station at 586 East Main Street at around 7:32 p.m. on May 19, police said. Olivera pulled away from officers and ignored their commands when they tried to arrest him, then rushed an officer and punched him in the chest, police said. The officer was not injured during the incident, police said.

DUI

EARL TWP.: Samuel Louis Kindl, 30, of Harrisburg, was charged with four counts of driving under the influence and three summary traffic offenses after crashing his truck, causing it to roll over, at Martindale and White Oak roads at 1:23 a.m. on March 23, police said. Kindl, who had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system, had been involved in a vehicle pursuit and a disturbance in two other jurisdictions earlier in the evening, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

CLAY TWP.: An unknown man was seen banging on the hood of a car as he was running away in an attempt to escape from a vehicle driven by an unknown woman at Wissler Road and Snyder Lane at 2:07 p.m. on May 21, police said.

TRESPASSING

PENN TWP.: A group of children was seen jumping off of an old train bridge and into Chiques Creek at a private property near Hamaker and White Oak Road at 1:37 p.m. on May 22, police said.